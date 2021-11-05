The Worldwide Artificial Cornea And Corneal Implant Industry Is Expected To Reach $696 Million By 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Transplant Type; Disease Indication; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial cornea and corneal implant market to reach US$ 696.18 million by 2028 from US$ 421.86 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of eye diseases causing corneal blindness and significant rise in elderly population. However, the high cost of ophthalmology surgeries and devices is hindering the market growth.According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021, there is a high demand for corneal donors around the world as ~10 million people need corneal transplants. However, the number of transplant recipients greatly exceeds the availability of corneal tissues. In densely populated counties, such as India, patients with blind cornea wait for corneal transplants for more than 6 months. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, ~6.8 million people across the country have poor vision in one eye, and ~1 million people have both their eyes with poor vision, caused by corneal diseases. In 2019, corneal blindness affected ~120,000 people in India, and by the end of 2020, it is estimated to have 10.6 million cases of unilateral corneal blindness.

The country needs ~250,000 corneas each year; however, the total number of corneas donated each year is ~25,000. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, about 25,000 corneal transplantation procedures are performed every year against a requirement of one million dollars. Thus, the shortage of corneal donors, in contrast with the high prevalence of corneal blindness, is expected to provide high growth opportunities for corneal implant manufacturers.The artificial cornea and corneal implant market, by type, is segmented into human cornea and artificial cornea. The human cornea segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market in 2021. However, the artificial cornea segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on transplant type, the artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty, and others. The penetrating keratoplasty segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021.

However, the endothelial keratoplasty segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The artificial cornea and corneal implant market, based on disease indication, is segmented into Fuchs' Dystrophy, keratoconus, fungal keratitis, and others. The Fuchs' Dystrophy segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021.

However, the fungal keratitis segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and ASCs, and others. The specialty clinics and ASCs segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021, and it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Global Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.3 Experts Opinion 5. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases that Causes Corneal Blindness5.1.2 Significantly Rising Elderly Population5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Expensive Ophthalmology Surgeries and Devices5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Shortage of Corneal Donors Provides Opportunities for Corneal Implant Manufacturers5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 3D-Printed Human Corneas5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Analysis - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market, by Type 2021 & 2028 (%)7.3 Human Cornea7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Human Cornea: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Artificial Cornea7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Artificial Cornea: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Analysis - By Transplant Type8.1 Overview8.2 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market, by Transplant Type 2021 & 2028 (%)8.3 Penetrating Keratoplasty8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Penetrating Keratoplasty: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 Endothelial Keratoplasty8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Endothelial Keratoplasty: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.5 Others8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Others: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Analysis - By Disease Indication9.1 Overview9.2 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Revenue Share, by Disease Indication (2021 and 2028)9.3 Fuchs' Dystrophy9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Fuchs' Dystrophy: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.4 Keratoconus9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Keratoconus: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.5 Fungal Keratitis9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Fungal Keratitis: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.6 Others9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Others: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 10. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Analysis - By End User10.1 Overview10.2 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Revenue Share, by End User (2021 and 2028)10.3 Hospitals10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Hospitals: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.4 Specialty Clinics and ASCs10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Specialty Clinics and ASCs: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.5 Others10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Others: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 11. Global Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Geographic Analysis 12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market-Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Growth Strategies in the Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market13.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies13.3.1 Overview13.4 Organic Growth Strategies13.4.1 Overview 14. Company Profiles14.1 AJL OPHTHALMIC S.A14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 ADVANCING SIGHT NETWORK14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Products and Services14.2.4 Financial Overview14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 Aurolab14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Products and Services14.3.4 Financial Overview14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 CORNEA BIOSCIENCES, INC.14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Products and Services14.4.4 Financial Overview14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 LinkoCare Life Sciences AB14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Products and Services14.5.4 Financial Overview14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 KERAMED, INC.14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Products and Services14.6.4 Financial Overview14.6.5 SWOT Analysis14.6.6 Key Developments14.7 EyeYon Medical14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Products and Services14.7.4 Financial Overview14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments14.8 Florida Lions Eye Bank14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Products and Services14.8.4 Financial Overview14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 Corneat Vision14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Products and Services14.9.4 Financial Overview14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments14.10 CorneaGen14.10.1 Key Facts14.10.2 Business Description14.10.3 Products and Services14.10.4 Financial Overview14.10.5 SWOT Analysis14.10.6 Key Developments 15. 