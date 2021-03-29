The Worldwide Animal Antibiotics And Antimicrobials Industry Is Expected To Reach $5.6 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market by Product (Tetracycline, Penicillin, Sulfonamide, Macrolide, Cephalosporin, Lincosamide), Mode of Delivery (Premixes, Oral Solution, Injection), Animal (Food producing & Companion) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026 from USD 4.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2026.

Market growth can largely be attributed to the rising demand for animal-derived food products, increasing the incidence of zoonotic diseases, and the implementation of regulations to prevent the spread of animal diseases. Rising animal healthcare spending and the growing demand for pet insurance are further expected to drive the growth of this market. The untapped emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil and growth in the overall companion animal population are also expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years

However, the limited number of new antibiotics, growing resistance to antimicrobials and antibiotics, and increasing good husbandry and hygiene practices are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The Tetracyclines segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Based on products, the global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is segmented into tetracyclines, penicillins, sulfonamides, macrolides, aminoglycosides, lincosamides, fluoroquinolones, cephalosporins, and other antimicrobial and antibiotic products. In 2020, the tetracyclines segment accounted for 48.9% of the global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market. Tetracyclines exhibit advantages such as the highest potency against pathogenic microorganisms, are well-absorbed, show low toxicity, and are relatively inexpensive compared to other animal antimicrobial and antibiotic products. These advantages contribute to the large share of this product segment. The fluoroquinolones segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Advantages such as higher efficacy at low concentrations, quick penetration through tissues, and the availability of variations in the route of administration result in the higher adoption of fluoroquinolones among end users.

The Premixes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Based on the mode of delivery, the global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is segmented into premixes, oral powders, oral solutions, injections, and other modes of delivery. In 2020, the premixes segment accounted for the largest share of 46.3% of the global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of premixes, such as simplified mode of administration and lower instability and hygroscopicity of formulations. The injections segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Advantages such as immediate delivery of drugs and rapid onset of drug effects are expected to drive growth in this market.

The food producing animal segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Based on animal type, the global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is categorized into food-producing animals and companion animals. In 2020, the food-producing animals segment accounted for the largest share of around 73.4%. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the rising demand for animal-derived food products, increase in animal healthcare expenditure, and greater concerns about zoonotic diseases.

North America was the largest regional market for animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market in 2020

The animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 30.3% of the global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market. The large share of this region is mainly due to the increase in the region's animal population, rising demand for animal-derived food products, growth in pet insurance, and rising animal health expenditure compared to other regions.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapidly increasing animal population and rising demand for animal-derived food products are driving the growth of this market in the APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market, by Mode of Delivery and Country (2020)4.3 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.4 Regional Mix: Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market (2021?2026)4.5 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases5.2.1.3 Increasing Investments from Private Players5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and Growing Animal Health Expenditure5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Limited Number of New Antibiotics5.2.2.2 Growing Resistance to Antimicrobials and Antibiotics5.2.2.3 Routine Prophylactic Use of Antibiotics Being Replaced by Good Husbandry, Probiotics, and Hygiene Practices5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets5.2.3.2 Growth in the Companion Animal Population5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Stringent Approval Process for Antimicrobials and Antibiotics

6 Industry Insights6.1 Introduction6.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis6.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market6.3 Industry Trends6.3.1 Growing Consolidation in the Animal Health Industry6.3.2 Growing Focus on Limiting the Use of Antibiotics in Livestock Animals6.3.3 High Growth in Emerging Markets6.4 Regulatory Analysis6.5 Value Chain Analysis6.6 Ecosystem Market Map6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.7.1 Threat from New Entrants6.7.2 Threat from Substitutes6.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry6.8 Supply Chain Analysis6.9 Patent Analysis6.10 Pricing Analysis

7 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 Tetracyclines7.2.1 Reduced Cost of Tetracyclines is a Key Factor Driving Market Growth Across the Globe7.3 Penicillins7.3.1 Rising Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases in Livestock Animals to Drive the Demand for Penicillins7.4 Sulfonamides7.4.1 Reduced Cost and Multiple Applications in Livestock Infections to Drive the Demand for Sulfonamides in Rural Regions7.5 Macrolides7.5.1 Increasing Production of Cattle-Derived Food Products to Boost the Demand for Macrolides7.6 Aminoglycosides7.6.1 Aminoglycosides Are Commonly Used to Control Local and Systemic Infections Caused by Susceptible Aerobic Bacteria (Generally Gram-Negative)7.7 Lincosamides7.7.1 Lincosamides Exhibit Serious Side Effects-A Key Factor Limiting Market Growth7.8 Fluoroquinolones7.8.1 Availability of Variations in the Route of Administration Results in the Higher Adoption of Fluoroquinolones Among End-users7.9 Cephalosporins7.9.1 Cephalosporins Are Active Against a Wide Range of Bacteria-A Key Factor Driving Market Growth7.10 Other Antimicrobials and Antibiotics

8 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market, by Mode of Delivery8.1 Introduction8.2 Premixes8.2.1 Advantages of Premixes, Such as Simplified Mode of Administration and Lower Instability and Hygroscopicity, to Drive Market Growth8.3 Oral Solutions8.3.1 Oral Solutions Produce Systemic Effects But Show a Relatively Slow Onset of Action8.4 Oral Powders8.5 Injections8.5.1 Injectable Drugs Provide Systemic Effects and Possess Greater Bioavailability, Offering a Faster Onset of Action8.6 Other Modes of Delivery

9 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market, by Type of Animal9.1 Introduction9.2 Food-Producing Animals9.2.1 Cattle9.2.1.1 Increasing Beef Consumption and Milk Production to Drive Growth in this Market Segment9.2.2 Pigs9.2.2.1 Growing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases Will Require Better Health Maintenance of Pigs-A Key Factor Driving Market Growth9.2.3 Poultry9.2.3.1 Growing Egg Consumption in Emerging Countries to Drive Market Growth9.2.4 Sheep and Goats9.2.4.1 Increasing Population of Sheep and Goats to Drive Growth in this Segment9.2.5 Other Food-Producing Animals9.3 Companion Animals9.3.1 Dogs9.3.1.1 Growing Adoption of Dogs to Drive Growth in this Market Segment9.3.2 Cats9.3.2.1 Growing Research on Feline Health and Wellbeing to Support the Market Growth9.3.3 Horses9.3.3.1 Declining Horse Population Necessitates the Adoption of Health Products-A Key Factor Driving Market Growth9.3.4 Other Companion Animals

10 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)10.5 Latin America10.6 Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Product Portfolio Matrix11.4 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market: Geographical Assessment11.5 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market: R&D Expenditure11.6 Revenue Analysis: Top 5 Players11.7 Vendor Dive11.7.1 Stars11.7.2 Emerging Leaders11.7.3 Pervasive Players11.7.4 Emerging Companies11.8 Market Share Analysis11.9 Competitive Situation and Trends11.9.1 Product Launches & Approvals11.9.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations11.9.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Divestitures11.9.4 Expansions11.10 SME Matrix11.10.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMEs)11.10.1.1 Progressive Companies11.10.1.2 Starting Blocks11.10.1.3 Responsive Companies11.10.1.4 Dynamic Companies

12 Competitive Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Zoetis, Inc.12.1.2 Merck & Co. Inc.12.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh12.1.4 Elanco Animal Health12.1.5 Ceva Sante Animale12.1.6 Virbac12.1.7 Vetoquinol Sa.12.1.8 Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc12.1.9 Phibro Animal Health 12.1.10 Kyoritsu Seiyaku 12.1.11 Zydus Animal Health 12.1.12 Tianjin Ringpu 12.1.13 Hipra 12.1.14 China Animal Husbandry 12.1.15 Inovet12.2 Other Emerging Companies12.2.1 Endovac Animal Health12.2.2 Eco Animal Health Group plc12.2.3 Indian Immunologicals Ltd.12.2.4 Ashish Life Science (Als)12.2.5 Lutim Pharma

13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal13.3 Available Customizations13.4 Related Reports13.5 Author Details

