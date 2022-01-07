The Worldwide Aluminum Foil Packaging Industry Is Expected To Reach $47.8 Billion By 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Foils Wraps, Pouches, Blisters, Containers, Others), by End Use (Food & Beverage, Tobacco, Pharmaceutical), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aluminum foil packaging market size is expected to reach USD 47.8 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2028.

Aluminum foil packaging products such as pouches, foils, and wraps, among others, are used in the food and beverage industry as they provide an excellent barrier against moisture, light, and oxygen.The majority of the food consumed in western countries comes packaged. Aluminum packaging is gaining demand in food application, as it not only protects the food from contamination or spillage but also attracts consumer attention. These products are flexible, light, and are easy to recycle, which is expected to be key factors for their growing popularity in end-use applications.The selection of aluminum foil thickness for packaging food products is done based on its end-use applications. The end-users are shifting their focus towards thinner aluminum foil packaging options to reduce the cost, compelling the market players to shift their focus on R&D related to product design.The non-toxic properties associated with the product is likely to be a key factor driving its demand in pharmaceutical and food application. However, if the product comes in contact with acids and salts, it may dissolve and pass into the packaged products. This factor is limiting its growth in applications such as tomatoes, sliced citrus fruits, apple sauces, etc. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Report Highlights

The demand for aluminum pouches is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, on account of their rising demand for cosmetics, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical packaging

The food and beverage segment emerged as the dominating end-user segment with a share of over 45.0% in 2020 on account of the remarkable growth of the food processing sector across all the parts of the world

The demand for aluminum foil packaging in tobacco application is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2028, on account of its ability to protect it from light, bacteria, and moisture

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for aluminum foil packaging on account of robust food and beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturing sector in the countries including China , India , Japan , and South Korea

emerged as the largest market for aluminum foil packaging on account of robust food and beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturing sector in the countries including , , , and The market is fragmented with players located across the globe. The market players are expected to shift their focus on reducing costs by innovating manufacturing processes to make the product competitive in the market

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook: Packaging Market3.1.2. Related Market Outlook: Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market3.1.3. Related Market Outlook: Plastic Packaging Market3.2. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Penetration Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Raw Material Trends3.3.1.1. Aluminum3.3.2. Procurement Best Practices3.3.3. Manufacturing Trends3.3.4. Technology Trends3.3.5. Sales Chain Analysis3.3.6. Related Market Outlook: Plastic Packaging Market3.4. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Regulatory Framework3.5. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market - Market Dynamics3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis3.5.1.1. Expanding food & beverage industry3.5.1.2. Growing demand for sustainable packaging3.5.1.3. Favorable government initiatives3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.5.2.1. Volatile raw material prices3.5.3. Market Challenges3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Aluminum Foil Packaging Market3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.6.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.6.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers3.6.1.3. Threat of Substitution3.6.1.4. Threat of New Entrants3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis3.6.2.1. Political Landscape3.6.2.2. Economic Landscape3.6.2.3. Social Landscape3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape3.6.2.5. Environmental Landscape3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape Chapter 4. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20284.2. Foil Wraps4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3. Pouches4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.4. Blisters4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.5. Containers4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.6. Others4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20285.2. Food & Beverages5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3. Tobacco5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.4. Pharmaceuticals5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.5. Cosmetics5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.6. Others5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Key Players & Recent Developments & their impact on the industry7.2. Key Company/Category Categorization7.3. Vendor Landscape7.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Channel Partners7.3.2. Key Company Market Share/Ranking Analysis7.4. Public Companies7.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis7.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis7.4.3. SWOT Analysis7.5. Private Companies7.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies'/ Technology disruptors/ Innovators7.5.2. Geographical Presence7.5.3. Company Market Position Analysis Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1. Amcor plc8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Financial performance8.1.3. Product benchmarking8.1.4. Strategic initiatives8.2. Constantia Flexibles8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Financial performance8.2.3. Product benchmarking8.2.4. Strategic initiatives8.3. Novelis Aluminum8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Financial performance8.3.3. Product benchmarking8.3.4. Strategic initiatives8.4. Raviraj Foils Limited8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Financial performance8.4.3. Product benchmarking8.4.4. Strategic initiatives8.5. Ampco8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Financial performance8.5.3. Product benchmarking8.5.4. Strategic initiatives8.6. Aliberico S.L.U8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Financial performance8.6.3. Product benchmarking8.6.4. Strategic initiatives8.7. Coppice alupack ltd8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Financial performance8.7.3. Product benchmarking8.7.4. Strategic initiatives8.8. Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A.8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Financial performance8.8.3. Product benchmarking8.8.4. Strategic initiatives8.9. Reynolds group holdings limited8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Financial performance8.9.3. Product benchmarking8.9.4. Strategic initiatives8.10. Aleris Corporation8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Financial performance8.10.3. Product benchmarking8.10.4. Strategic initiatives8.11. Symetal8.11.1. Company overview8.11.2. Financial performance8.11.3. Product benchmarking8.11.4. Strategic initiatives8.12. Zhangjiagang Goldshine Aluminum Foil Co.8.12.1. Company overview8.12.2. Financial performance8.12.3. Product benchmarking8.12.4. Strategic initiatives8.13. JW Aluminum8.13.1. Company overview8.13.2. Financial performance8.13.3. Product benchmarking8.13.4. Strategic initiatives8.14. Ardagh Group8.14.1. Company overview8.14.2. Financial performance8.14.3. Product benchmarking8.14.4. Strategic initiatives8.15. Express Flexi Pack8.15.1. Company overview8.15.2. Financial performance8.15.3. Product benchmarking8.15.4. Strategic initiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7bsiz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-aluminum-foil-packaging-industry-is-expected-to-reach-47-8-billion-by-2028--301456338.html

SOURCE Research and Markets