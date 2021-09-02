The Worldwide AI In Medical Diagnostics Industry Is Expected To Reach $3.8 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market by Component (Software, Service), Application (In Vivo, Radiology, OBGY,MRI, CT, Ultrasound, IVD), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratory, Diagnostic Imaging Center)- Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in medical diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 3,868 million by 2025 from USD 505 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 50.2% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is primarily driven by government initiatives to increase the adoption of AI-based technologies, increasing demand for AI tools in the medical field, growing focus on reducing the workload of radiologists, influx of large and complex datasets, growth in funding for AI-based start-ups, and the growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations.

Software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of component, the AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented into software and services. The services segment dominated this market in 2020, while the software segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Software solutions help healthcare providers gain a competitive edge despite the challenges of being short-staffed and facing increasing imaging scan volumes. This is a key factor driving the growth of the software segment.

Hospitals to establish the largest market size of AI in medical diagnostics market

Based on end user, the AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. The hospitals segment commanded the largest share of 64.1% of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals, the growing inclination of hospitals toward the automation and digitization of radiology patient workflow, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures in hospitals to improve the quality of patient care, and the rising adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency.

North America To Witness Significant Growth From 2020 to 2025

The AI in medical diagnostics market has been segmented into four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share of 37.6%. However, the APAC market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 53.2% during the forecast period, primarily due to the growth strategies adopted by companies in emerging markets, improved medical diagnostic infrastructure, increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Overview4.2 North America: AI in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Application and Country (2019)4.3 AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Share, by Application, 2020 Vs. 20254.4 AI in Medical Diagnostics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.1.1 Drivers5.1.1.1 Influx of Large and Complex Datasets5.1.1.2 Growing Number of Cross-Industry Partnerships and Collaborations5.1.1.3 Increasing Demand for AI Tools in the Medical Imaging Field and Rising Focus on Reducing the Workload of Radiologists5.1.1.4 Government Initiative to Increase the Adoption of AI-Based Technologies5.1.1.5 Growth in Funding for AI-Based Start-Ups5.1.2 Restraints5.1.2.1 Reluctance Among Medical Practitioners to Adopt AI-Based Technologies5.1.2.2 Lack of Skilled AI Workforce and Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Software5.1.3 Opportunities5.1.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets5.1.3.2 Growing Potential of AI-Technology in Imaging & Diagnostics to Fight COVID-195.1.3.3 Increasing Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems5.1.4 Challenges5.1.4.1 Budgetary Constraints5.1.4.2 Lack of Curated Healthcare Data5.1.4.3 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy5.1.4.4 Lack of Interoperability Between AI Solutions Offered by Different Vendors5.2 Value Chain Analysis5.3 Case Studies5.3.1 Focus on Improving Workflow Efficacy and Reducing the Burden on Radiologists5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Reducing the Burden on Radiologists by Developing and Testing An AI Model to Read Large Ultrasound Data5.3.2 Improved Triage5.3.2.1 Use Case 2: Precision Driven Health Developed Ml Model to Help Improve Work Triage of Cardiologists (2019)5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the AI in Medical Diagnostics Market5.5 Ecosystem Coverage5.6 Technology Analysis5.7 Regulations5.7.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (Hipaa)5.7.2 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act of 2009 (Hitech)5.7.3 Consumer Privacy Protection Act of 20175.7.4 National Cybersecurity Protection Advancement Act of 20155.7.5 Future of Life Institute's Asilomar AI Principles5.7.6 the European Medical Devices Regulation (Eu) 2017/745 and In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (Eu) 2017/746 in Combination with the General Data Protection Regulation 2016/6795.7.7 the Cybersecurity Law of the People's Republic of China5.8 Pricing Analysis

6 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Software6.1.1.1 Software Segment to Witness Higher Growth During the Forecast Period6.1.2 Services6.1.2.1 Services Segment to Account for a Larger Share of the Market During the Forecast Period

7 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 in Vivo Diagnostics7.2.1 in Vivo Diagnostic Applications Market, by Specialty7.2.1.1 Radiology7.2.1.1.1 AI-Based Diagnostic Tools Help Ease the Workflow of Radiologists7.2.1.2 Cardiology7.2.1.2.1 Increased Complexity of Sudden Cardiac Diseases to Drive Market Growth7.2.1.3 Neurology7.2.1.3.1 Increased Start-Up Funding to Drive Market Growth7.2.1.4 Obstetrics/Gynecology7.2.1.4.1 Rising Use of Minimally Invasive Techniques in Gynecology Procedures to Drive Market Growth7.2.1.5 Ophthalmology7.2.1.5.1 Need for Early Detection and Prevention of Eye Diseases Driving the Adoption of AI-Based Diagnostic Tools7.2.1.6 Other Specialties7.2.2 in Vivo Diagnostic Applications Market, by Modality7.2.2.1 Computed Tomography7.2.2.1.1 Need for Efficient Diagnosis Will Drive the Adoption of AI in Computed Tomography7.2.2.2 X-Ray7.2.2.2.1 Companies Such as Nvidia, Intel, and Xilinx Are Developing AI-Based Tools Exclusively in this Space7.2.2.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging7.2.2.3.1 Increasing Burden of Brain-Related Disorders to Drive the Adoption of AI in Magnetic Resonance Imaging7.2.2.4 Ultrasound7.2.2.4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Ovarian Cancer and the Need for Its Early Diagnosis Will Drive Market Growth7.2.2.5 Other Modalities7.3 in Vitro Diagnostics

8 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Hospitals8.2.1 Large Hospitals Have Been the Early Adopters of AI Solutions for Diagnostic Imaging8.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers8.3.1 Increasing Number of Private Imaging Centers is Contributing to Market Growth8.4 Diagnostic Laboratories8.4.1 Increasing Specimen Test Volumes and Workload of Pathologists Has Boosted the Market Growth8.5 Other End-users

9 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.1.1 Increasing Volume of Imaging Procedures to Drive Market Growth in the US9.2.2 Canada9.2.2.1 Research Grants and Improved Academics in the Field of Radiology to Boost Market Growth in Canada9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Government Initiatives to Expedite AI Development in Germany9.3.2 UK9.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Radiography Procedures to Drive Market Growth in the UK9.3.3 France9.3.3.1 Availability of Funding for Companies to Enhance AI Research in Medical Imaging9.3.4 Rest of Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.4.1 China9.4.1.1 China Dominated the APAC Market in 20199.4.2 Japan9.4.2.1 Presence of a Strong Infrastructure to Drive the Adoption of AI in Japan9.4.3 India9.4.3.1 Favorable Government Initiatives to Boost Market Growth in India9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Key Player Strategies10.3 Ranking of Players, 201910.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping10.4.1 Stars10.4.2 Emerging Leaders10.4.3 Pervasive Players10.4.4 Participants10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups)10.5.1 Progressive Companies10.5.2 Dynamic Companies10.5.3 Responsive Companies10.5.4 Starting Blocks10.6 Company Product Footprint10.7 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles11.1 Major Players11.1.1 Microsoft Corporation11.1.2 Nvidia11.1.3 Ibm11.1.4 Intel11.1.5 Google (Subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc.)11.1.6 Siemens Healthineers11.1.7 GE Healthcare11.2 Other Players11.2.1 Digital Diagnostics (Formerly Known as Idx)11.2.2 Xilinx11.2.3 Informai11.2.4 Heartflow11.2.5 Enlitic11.2.6 Day Zero Diagnostics11.2.6.2 Products Offered11.2.7 Aidence11.2.8 Butterfly Network, Inc.11.2.9 Prognos 11.2.10 Zebra Medical Vision 11.2.11 Viz.AI 11.2.12 Quibim 11.2.13 Qure.AI 11.2.14 Therapixel

12 Appendix

