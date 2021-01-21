The Worldwide Acrylic Resins Industry Is Expected To Reach $21.9 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acrylic Resins Market by Solvency (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, and Others), Chemistry, Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, DIY Coatings, Elastomers, and Others), End-Use Industry, and Region -...

The "Acrylic Resins Market by Solvency (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, and Others), Chemistry, Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, DIY Coatings, Elastomers, and Others), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acrylic resins market size is projected to reach USD 21.9 billion by 2025 from USD 16.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The demand for acrylic resins in emerging economies, such as APAC, MEA, and South America, is increasing owing to the growth in the construction industry and industrial activities. The potential health and environmental issues is a major restraining factor for the market. The stringent regulations regarding coating application is a major challenge for the acrylic resins market. The demand for acrylic resins is rising, owing to the growing demand for cost-effective and sustainable coating materials. This increase in demand for environment-friendly acrylic resins and the construction of green buildings provide growth opportunities to the market.

The hybrids segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the overall acrylic resins market in 2020.

Hybrid acrylic resins are generally a mixture of two functional monomers. These resins were created to combine the desirable properties of both resins to achieve the required functioning while offsetting their shortcomings. These are mainly used in coating applications due to their higher performance properties such as ultraviolet (UV) resistance, gloss retention, and improved adhesion.

Water-based is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the overall acrylic resins market in 2020.

Water-based acrylic resins are effective as their solvent-based but also have a low environmental impact. These resins are used increasingly in the current period owing to their sustainable nature and easy formulation processes, their excellent durability, quick-drying times, and emission of low odor. Using solvent-based acrylic resins in confined spaces can be unpleasant or hazardous to the workers due to the evaporation of solvents, this drives the use of water-based resins.

In applications, the paints & coatings segment is estimated to lead the market in 2020.

Acrylics are utilized in a broad range of applications in the paints & coatings industry, right from architectural coatings to industrial coatings. Acrylic resins show good chemical, photochemical resistance, good colors, and gloss retention properties, are easy to handle, cost-efficient, and exhibit superior performance in a wide variety of applications such as roof coating, wall coating, interior, and exterior paints, and others.

Building & construction is expected to be the largest acrylic resins end-use industry in 2020.

Acrylic resins are used in manufacturing coatings, paints, adhesives, sealants, and other products that are mandatorily used in the construction sector. The growing number of residential and commercial construction in emerging economies and restoration of existing buildings in developed economies are driving consumption of acrylic resins in the building & construction industry. Acrylic resins have excellent adhesion, flexibility, and elongation, UV stability, carbonation resistance, and are environment friendly which are the major adoption factors for these resins in the sector.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing acrylic resins market during the forecast period.

The acrylic resins market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period. The building & construction market in APAC is driven by the growing construction industry, increased urbanization, industrial growth, and strong economic growth. The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global construction industry. COVID-19 led the construction industry into an unknown operating environment, globally. Government restrictions on the number of people that can gather at one particular place, severely impacted the industry. However, owing to government stimulus packages to counter the negative effects are expected to boost growth in a post-pandemic scenario.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Acrylic Resins Market4.2 Acrylic Resins Market, by Application4.3 Acrylic Resins Market, by End-Use Industry4.4 Acrylic Resins Market, by Major Countries4.5 APAC Acrylic Resins Market, by End-Use Industry and Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increased Infrastructural and Construction Activities5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Coatings from End-Use Industries5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Because of Volatility in Crude Oil Prices5.2.2.2 Potential Health and Environmental Issues of Solvent-Based Systems5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Requirement of Environmentally Sustainable Formulations5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations and Restrictions5.3 Patent Analysis5.3.1 Methodology5.3.2 Document Type5.3.3 Insight5.3.4 Jurisdiction Analysis5.3.5 Top Applicants5.3.5.1 List of Patents by Kuraray Co.5.3.5.2 List of Patents by Dainippon Ink & Chemical5.3.5.3 List of Patents by Mitsubishi Rayon Co5.3.5.4 List of Patents by Kaneka Corp5.4 Trade Analysis5.5 Regulatory & Tariff Landscape5.6 Ecosystem5.7 Technology Analysis5.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Acrylic Resins Market5.9 Raw Material Analysis5.10 Price Analysis5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.12 Value Chain Analysis5.13 Macroeconomic Indicators5.14 Case Study Analysis5.15 Adjacent/Related Markets 6 Acrylic Resins Market, by Chemistry6.1 Introduction6.2 Methacrylates6.2.1 Properties Such as Hardness and Durability to Drive the Market6.3 Acrylates6.3.1 Easy Availability and Good Polymerization Properties to Boost Demand6.4 Hybrid6.4.1 Increased Adoption in Coating Applications to Increase Use 7 Acrylic Resins Market, by Solvency7.1 Introduction7.2 Solvent Based7.2.1 Solvent-Based Acrylic Resins Provide Good Appearance and High Durability7.3 Water Based7.3.1 Environment Friendly and Hazard Free Acrylic Resins7.4 Others 8 Acrylic Resins Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Paints & Coatings8.2.1 Suitability on Broad Range of Surfaces to Fuel Demand8.2.2 Adhesives & Sealants8.2.2.1 High Growth Trends Across End-Use Industries to Boost Consumption8.3 Diy Coatings8.3.1 Superior Properties Supporting Popularity of Acrylic Resins8.4 Elastomers8.4.1 Advancements in Component Designing to Propel Demand8.5 Others 9 Acrylic Resins Market, by End-Use Industry9.1 Introduction9.2 Building & Construction9.2.1 Use of Acrylic-Based Systems in Internal Joints, Fixtures, Fillings, Crack Repair9.3 Industrial9.3.1 Economic Recovery to Drive Industrial Activities9.4 Paper & Paperboard9.4.1 Good Binding Properties to Increase Demand in Paper Processing9.5 Consumer Goods9.5.1 Better Finishing and Bonding Properties to Sustain Demand9.6 Electrical & Electronics9.6.1 Better Adhesion and Fast-Curing Properties to Propel Market Growth9.7 Packaging9.7.1 Better Gloss and Printability to Boost Demand for Acrylic Resins9.8 Others 10 Acrylic Resins Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 APAC10.5 Middle East & Africa10.6 South America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Market Share, 201911.4 Market Ranking11.4.1 Basf Se11.4.2 Arkema11.4.3 The Dow Chemical Company11.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings11.4.5 Sumitomo Chemical11.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)11.5.1 Terminology/Nomenclature11.5.1.1 Star11.5.1.2 Emerging Leaders11.5.1.3 Participant11.5.2 Strength of Product Portfolio11.5.3 Business Strategy Excellence11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMEs)11.6.1 Terminology/Nomenclature11.6.1.1 Progressive Companies11.6.1.2 Responsive Companies11.6.1.3 Starting Blocks11.6.2 Strength of Product Portfolio(SMEs)11.6.3 Business Strategy Excellence (SMEs)11.7 Key Market Developments11.7.1 Investments & Expansions11.7.2 New Product/Technology Launches11.7.3 Mergers & Acquisitions11.8 Winners Vs Tail Enders11.8.1 Winners11.8.2 Tail Enders11.9 Revenue Analysis 12 Company Profiles12.1 BASF SE12.2 Arkema12.3 The Dow Chemical Company12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings12.5 Sumitomo Chemical12.6 Dic Corporation12.7 DSM12.8 Mitsui Chemicals12.9 Nippon Shokubai Co.12.10 Showa Denko Materials12.11 SME Players12.11.1 Aekyung Chemical Co. Ltd.12.11.2 Allnex12.11.3 Berger Paints India Ltd.12.11.4 Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd.12.11.5 Geo Specialty Chemicals12.11.6 Innotek Technology Ltd.12.11.7 Jotun12.11.8 Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.12.11.9 Lubrizol 12.11.10 Momentive Performance Materials 12.11.11 Rohm 12.11.12 Solvay 12.11.13 Sun Polymers Inc. 12.11.14 Synthomer (Omnova) 12.11.15 Yip's Chemical Holdings Ltd. 13 Appendix

