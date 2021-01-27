The Worldwide A2P Messaging Industry Is Expected To Reach $72.8 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A2P Messaging Market by Component (Platform and A2P Service), Application (Authentication, Promotional and Marketing, and CRM), Deployment Mode, SMS Traffic (National and Multi-Country), End User, and Region -...

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A2P Messaging Market by Component (Platform and A2P Service), Application (Authentication, Promotional and Marketing, and CRM), Deployment Mode, SMS Traffic (National and Multi-Country), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global A2P messaging market size is expected to grow from USD 62.1 billion in 2020 to USD 72.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The global A2P messaging market exhibits profitable growth in the next five years. The increase in A2P messaging traffic is influenced by a range of services that businesses are offering to their customers, which include banking and transaction details, insurance claim processing, location confirmation, and medical and appointment reminders. Enterprises are communicating more with their customers via mobile messaging; most brands and enterprises are choosing messaging to promote and market their products and services to attract and engage with new customers.

As the A2P message providers search for the lowest cost delivery method, the traffic is directed through unauthorized channels; mobile carriers across the globe are losing their revenue through unauthorized grey routes. If left unchecked, this will lead to the widespread use of SMS grey routes at the carriers' expense.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The on-premises segment and deployment mode is adopted by players who can install the platform at their own end without taking the service from a cloud service provider. In the A2P messaging market, most end users take the platform from SMS aggregators who service from cloud service providers. There are very few end-users who choose an on-premise mode of deployment and therefore, the cloud segment holds a large market share leading to the on-premises segment growing at a higher CAGR.

Among applications, the authentication services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Under the applications segment, the authentication services segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Authentication services are basically used for communicating the authenticating messages to the customers In the A2P SMS market are used for applications are increasing which is increasing the number of logging in and registering messages for the consumers leading to a high growth rate of this segment.

Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC region is witnessing high growth due to the increasing adoption of new technologies, the rising investments for digital transformation, and the growing GDP in APAC countries. China, Japan, and India are the major countries contributing to the growth of the A2P messaging market in APAC. Owing to a massive mobile subscriber base, enterprises in this region are becoming more competitive, and are focusing on offering better security services in the text messaging segment. Hence, the untapped potential of APAC is attracting investments by major companies. A majority of MNOs are focusing on expanding their business operations in countries across the region. This is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for A2P SMS providers to increase their brand awareness.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the A2P Messaging Market4.2 Market, by Deployment Mode4.3 Market in North America, by Component and Application4.4 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component and Application 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Advertising and Marketing Companies5.2.1.2 Growing Number of Mobile Subscribers to Fuel A2P Messaging5.2.1.3 Growing Use of A2P Messaging Among Major Industries5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations and Policies5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Mobile Marketing Via Messaging5.2.3.2 Increased Adoption of A2P Sms by Ott Players to Drive Revenue for Mnos5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Difficulty in Maximizing Monetization of A2P Messaging5.2.4.2 Grey Route Traffic Causing Significant Revenue Loss for Mnos5.2.4.3 Increasing Sms Fraudulent Activities, Such as Sms Phishing, Sms Spoofing, and Sms Spamming5.3 Case Study Analysis5.4 Technology Analysis5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence5.4.2 Internet of Things5.4.3 Analytics5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.5.1 End-users5.5.2 Sms Aggregators and Api Messaging Platform Providers5.5.3 Telecom Operators5.5.4 Applications5.6 Average Selling Price Trend5.7 Patent Analysis5.8 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants5.8.2 Threat of Substitutes5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.8.5 Competition Rivalry5.9 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market5.9.1 Supply Side 6 A2P Messaging Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact on the Market6.2 Platform6.3 A2P Service 7 A2P Messaging Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers7.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact on the Market7.2 Authentication Services7.3 Promotional and Marketing Services7.4 Pushed Content Services7.5 Interactive Messages Services7.6 Customer Relationship Management Services7.7 Others 8 A2P Messaging Market, by Deployment Mode8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers8.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact8.2 On-Premises8.3 Cloud 9 A2P Messaging Market, by Sms Traffic9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Traffic: Market Drivers9.1.2 Sms Traffic: COVID-19 Impact on the Market9.2 National Traffic9.3 Multi-Country 10 A2P Messaging Market, by End-user10.1 Introduction10.1.1 End-User: Market Drivers10.1.2 End-user: COVID-19 Impact on the Market10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance10.3 Retail and Ecommerce10.4 E-Governance10.5 Hyperlocal Businesses10.6 Healthcare10.7 Travel and Hospitality10.8 Others 11 A2P Messaging Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East and Africa11.6 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.3 Historical Revenue Analysis12.4 Revenue Analysis of the Top Market Players12.5 Ranking of Key Players in the A2P Messaging Market, 202012.6 Company Evaluation Matrix12.6.1 Star12.6.2 Emerging Leader12.6.3 Pervasive12.6.4 Participant12.6.5 Product Portfolio and Business Strategy Analysis of A2P Messaging Vendors12.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202012.7.1 Progressive Companies12.7.2 Responsive Companies12.7.3 Dynamic Companies12.7.4 Starting Blocks 13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 AT&T13.3 Sinch13.4 Infobip13.5 China Mobile13.6 Comviva13.7 Orange13.8 Route Mobile13.9 Twilio13.10 Bics13.11 Monty Mobile13.12 Syniverse13.13 Global Message Services13.14 Tyntec13.15 Silverstreet13.16 Vonage13.17 Genesys13.18 Tata Communications13.19 Cequens13.20 Clearsky Technologies13.21 Sify Technologies13.22 Msg9113.23 Mitto13.24 Textlocal13.25 Clickatell13.26 Messagebird 14 Appendix

