The Worldwide 5G Chipset Industry Is Expected To Reach $67.2 Billion By 2027

The 5G chipset market is expected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2020 to USD 67.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 26.7%. The major factors driving the growth of the 5G chipset market are the growing demand for high-speed internet and broad network coverage, increasing cellular IoT connections, and an increase in mobile data traffic. However, the high cost of the 5G chipset is expected to restrain the growth of the market. RFIC segment to witness highest growth in 5G chipset market in coming years RFIC which includes RF transceiver and RF FE segment is expected to witness highest CAGR in coming years. The mobiles devices and telecommunication infrastructure segments are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the RFIC market. The increasing number of RF transceiver ICs in smartphones is the key factor expected to drive the growth of the 5G chipset market for RFIC. The deployment of mmWave ICs in 5G infrastructure equipment and the high bandwidth offered by mmWave technology are expected to support the market growth. 10 to 28 nm to account for largest share of 5G chipset market during forecast period Advancements in the fabrication process are supporting the improvements in ICs, which has made electronic devices smaller and more power optimized. The 5G chipset market by process node has been segmented into less than 10 nm, 10-28 nm, and above 28 nm. Some of the major process nodes on which 5G chipset components such as modems and RFICs are manufactured include 5 nm, 7 nm, 10 nm, 14 nm, 28 nm, 45 nm, 60 nm, and so on. 5G chipsets with process node between 10 and 28 nm mostly include baseband processors for 5G infrastructure and RFIC components. 24-39 GHz to grow at highest CAGR in 5G chipset market from 2020 to 2027 This frequency band is also called the mmWave frequency band and is capable of offering ultra-high-speed mobile broadband 5G service. This spectrum is likely to play a key role in supporting the burgeoning mobile data traffic growth. High bandwidth offered by this spectrum and the improving participation of telecom service providers in this spectrum are fueling the growth of the 24-39 GHz frequency band. Mobile devices to hold largest share of 5G chipset market during the forecast period Smartphones and tablets will be the key attraction in the consumer electronics market for 5G network. With the implementation of 5G network, customers can access and download data at high speed. In 5G smartphones, 5G-enabled ASICs are implemented. Increasing use of smartphones to drive the demand for 5G chipsets, however, chipset manufacturers are working on developing 5G chipsets for other mobile devices too. APAC to witness highest CAGR in the 5G chipset market during the forecast period APAC is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies and advancements in organizations across industries. 5G network would play an integral role in advanced technologies such as IoT and M2M communication and applications such as smart cities and industrial automation. 5G connectivity is suited to these areas, as it provides simultaneous connectivity for multiple devices and has low latency, which, in turn, improves the overall performance of the system. According to GSMA, 23% of the total mobile connections in Asia Pacific will be running on 5G networks by 2025. With 5G already launched in 9 countries, with 12 others having plans to roll out in the near future, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for 5G chipsets. In APAC, the investments look promising, as most countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have successfully contained the virus compared with the US and European countries. China is easing the restrictions placed on factory lockdowns and worker movement. The major telecommunication equipment providers in the region, including ZTE and Huawei Technologies, have signed more than 95 5G commercial deals with global leading operators. Huawei has been providing support to launch 35 5G commercial networks by December 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 5G Chipset Market, 2020-2027 (USD Billion)4.2 5G Chipset Market for Mobile Devices, by End Use4.3 5G Chipset Market for Telecommunication Infrastructure, by End Use4.4 5G Chipset Market in APAC, by End Use and Country4.5 5G Chipset Market, by Frequency4.6 5G Chipset Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for High-Speed Internet and Broad Network Coverage5.2.1.2 Increasing Cellular IoT Connections5.2.1.3 Growing Mobile Data Traffic5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of 5G Chipset for Mobile Devices5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Demand from Different Business Verticals5.2.3.2 Emerging Private 5G Networks for IIoT5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Design Challenges for Rf Devices Operating at Higher Frequency5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 5G Ecosystem5.5 Technology Analysis5.6 Pricing Analysis5.7 Patent Analysis5.8 Trade Analysis5.9 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape5.10 Impact of COVID-19 on 5G5.10.1 Emerging 5G Applications5.10.2 Rising Digitalization5.10.3 Supply Chain Disruption5.10.4 Delay in Release of 5G Specifications5.11 5G Use Cases5.11.1 Connected Transportation5.11.2 Connected Health5.11.3 Smart Manufacturing5.11.4 Ar/Vr 6 5G Chipset Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Modem6.2.1 Smartphones to be Major Contributors of 5G Baseband Processors6.3 Rfic6.3.1 Rf Transceiver6.3.1.1 Increase in Demand for Wideband Rf Transceiver for 5G Communications6.3.2 Rf Fe6.3.2.1 Power Amplifier6.3.2.1.1 Gan-Based Power Amplifiers Find Increasing Applications in Base Stations6.3.2.2 Switch6.3.2.2.1 Technological Advancements in Telecom Industry to Drive Market Growth6.3.2.3 Low Noise Amplifier6.3.2.3.1 Low Noise Amplifier Finds Increased Applications in Automobile, Consumer Devices, and Telecom Equipment6.3.2.4 Filter6.3.2.4.1 Filters Evolving to Become Smaller and Highly Integrated and Handle Higher Power6.3.2.5 Others 7 5G Chipset Market, by End Use7.1 Introduction7.2 Telecommunication7.2.1 Macro Cell7.2.1.1 Macro Cells Segment to Account for Largest Share of 5G Chipset Market for Telecommunication Infrastructure7.2.2 Small Cell7.2.2.1 Increasing Deployment of Small Cells to Drive Market Growth7.2.3 Customer Premises Equipment (Cpe)7.2.3.1 Rising Demand for 5G Fwa Networks in Various Industries to Drive Growth of Cpes Market7.3 Mobile Devices7.3.1 Smartphone7.3.1.1 Smartphones Segment to Account for Largest Share of 5G Chipset Market for Mobile Devices7.3.2 Laptops & Tablets7.3.2.1 Laptops & Tablets Segment to Account for Major Share of 5G Chipset Market7.3.3 Mobile Hubs7.3.3.1 Inseego and Netgear Are Major Companies Manufacturing 5G Hotspots7.3.4 Robots7.3.4.1 with Massive and Low-Latency Connectivity, Robots Can Offload Their Computing and Intelligence to Edge Servers7.3.5 Wearables7.3.5.1 Wearables to be One of the Fastest-Growing 5G-Enabled Products7.3.6 Ar/Vr7.3.6.1 5G Enhanced Mobile Broadband to Drive 5G Chipset Demand in Ar/Vr7.4 Non-Mobile Devices7.4.1 IoT Gateways7.4.1.1 Enhanced Capacity and Coverage of 5G Network to Drive 5G Chipset Market for IoT Gateways7.4.2 Surveillance Camera7.4.2.1 Surveillance Camera to be One of the Largest Markets for 5G in Next 5 Years7.5 Automobile7.5.1 Cellular V2X7.5.1.1 Cellular V2X to Create Lucrative Opportunities for 5G Chipset Market for Automobile 8 5G Chipset Market, by Frequency8.1 Introduction8.2 Sub-6 Ghz8.2.1 Sub-6 Ghz to Account for Largest Share of 5G Chipset Market8.3 24-39 Ghz8.3.1 24-39 Ghz to Play Major Role in Supporting Burgeoning Mobile Data Traffic Growth8.4 Above 39 Ghz8.4.1 Limited Activity in Above 39-Ghz Spectrum for 5G 9 5G Chipset Market, by Process Node9.1 Introduction9.2 Less Than 10 Nm9.2.1 Companies Moving to 5 Nm and 7 Nm for 5G Chipsets in Smartphones9.3 10-28 Nm9.3.1 Rf Components for Mobile Devices Mostly Built on Process Nodes in Range of 10-28 Nm9.4 Above 28 Nm9.4.1 Rf Components for 5G Infrastructure Major Contributors to 5G Chipset Market with Process Node Above 28 Nm 10 Geographic Analysis10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 APAC10.5 RoW 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in 5G Chipset Market11.4 Company Evaluation Matrix11.4.1 Star11.4.2 Emerging Leader11.4.3 Pervasive11.4.4 Participant11.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix11.5.1 Progressive Companies11.5.2 Responsive Companies11.5.3 Dynamic Companies11.5.4 Starting Blocks11.6 Competitive Situation & Trends11.6.1 Product Launches11.6.2 Deals11.6.3 Others 12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Qualcomm12.1.2 Analog Devices12.1.3 Qorvo12.1.4 Skyworks12.1.5 Huawei12.1.6 Samsung12.1.7 Mediatek12.1.8 Marvell12.1.9 Anokiwave 12.1.10 Nxp Semiconductors 12.1.11 Xilinx 12.1.12 Intel 12.1.13 Texas Instruments 12.1.14 Murata Manufacturing 12.1.15 Broadcom 12.1.16 Renesas 12.1.17 Infineon 12.1.18 Macom 12.1.19 U-Blox 12.1.20 Sivers Ima 12.1.21 Unisoc 12.1.22 Mixcomm12.2 Other Players12.2.1 Arm12.2.2 Cadence12.2.3 Fibocom12.2.4 Quectel12.2.5 Tusk Ic12.2.6 Ommic12.2.7 RF Core Co. Ltd12.2.8 RFIC Solutions12.2.9 Maxlinear Inc. 12.2.10 Peraso Technologies Inc. 12.2.11 Rfhic Corporation 12.2.12 Simcom Wireless Solutions Limited 12.2.13 Longshang Technology 12.2.14 Picocom 12.2.15 Ceva 13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.3 Related Reports13.4 Author Details

