The Worldwide 3D Printed Brain Model Industry Is Expected To Reach $96.9 Million By 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printed Brain Model Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Materials (Plastic, Polymer), Technology (SLA, CJP, FDM), Region (North America, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printed brain model market size is expected to reach USD 96.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period, according to the report.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the global market in 2020; however, it is expected to witness lucrative growth post-pandemic due to the high-accuracy 3D-printed brain models, which are used by surgeons and practicing residents for pre-surgical planning to perform surgeries effectively and accurately. It helps new surgeons to practice surgery and is used for the study of brain anatomy. It is a very cost-effective and efficient method.Through these prototypes, a patient's condition can be studied easily and the surgical process can also be explained to the patient. These systems also reduce the number of tests done on animals for the development of drugs, as those tests can now be performed on a 3D-printed brain model, which will lead to more accurate and efficient drugs. Thus, these also find application in the field of research. With the growing attention and capabilities in neurological medicines, the demand for these is expected to grow over the forecast period. The global pandemic had caused an economic slowdown, leading to reduced expenditure in this market.There has been a reduced demand for these products due to delays in non-emergency services. The cancellation of surgical procedures critically hit the market revenue in 2020. The economic crisis has even led to a few industry players shutting down their business due to decreased demand for these services owing to the fact that this is a niche market and numerous start-ups were unable to procure investments to sustain during the pandemic. Nonetheless, it is expected that this industry will gain momentum again post 2022 due to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases and the growing need for personalized healthcare. According to a 2020 survey by the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), approximately 30 million people suffered from neurological disorders in India. 3D Printed Brain Model Market Report Highlights

The Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) segment is expected to grow at the second-fastest CAGR of 16.5% over the forecasted period. The growth can be credited to the high demand for FDM technology

The plastic materials segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2020

The segment is also expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising demand for these materials

North America was the dominant regional market in 2020 on account of the high adoption rate of new technologies and the presence of a large number of key players

was the dominant regional market in 2020 on account of the high adoption rate of new technologies and the presence of a large number of key players However, Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Segment Outlook2.3. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. 3D Printed Brain Model Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Lineage outlook3.1.1. Parent market outlook3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis3.3.1.1. Customization3.3.1.2. Alternative to human/animal testing3.3.1.3. Teaching and for learning purposes3.3.1.4. Technological advancements in neurological tools and techniques3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.3.2.1. Structure Complexity3.3.3. Challenges in management3.4. 3D Printed Brain Model Market Analysis Tools3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.4.1.1. Supplier Power3.4.1.2. Buyer Power3.4.1.3. Substitution Threat3.4.1.4. Threat from new entrant3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis3.5. COVID-19 pandemic impact on clinical trial activity Chapter 4. 3D Printed Brain Model: Segment Analysis, By Technology, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.1. Segment Dashboard4.2. Study Design Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20284.3. Global 3D Printed Brain Model Market, By Technology, 2016 to 20284.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following4.4.1. Stereolithography (SLA)4.4.2. ColorJet Printing (CJP)4.4.3. MultiJet/Polyjet Printing4.4.4. Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)4.4.5. Others Chapter 5. 3D Printed Brain Model: Segment Analysis, By Materials, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1. Segment Dashboard5.2. Indication Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20285.3. Global 3D Printed Brain Model Market, By material, 2016 to 20285.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following5.4.1. Plastic5.4.2. Polymer5.4.3. Others Chapter 6. 3D Printed Brain Model: Regional Market Analysis, by technology, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7. 3D Printed Brain Model Market - Competitive Analysis7.1. Key companies profiled7.1.1. Stratasys Ltd.7.1.1.1. Company Overview7.1.1.2. Financial Performance7.1.1.3. Product Benchmarking7.1.1.4. Strategic Initiatives7.1.2. CELLINK7.1.2.1. Company Overview7.1.2.2. Financial Performance7.1.2.3. Product Benchmarking7.1.2.4. Strategic Initiatives7.1.3. Cyfuse Biomedical7.1.3.1. Company Overview7.1.3.2. Financial Performance7.1.3.3. Product Benchmarking7.1.3.4. Strategic Initiatives7.1.4. Rokit Healthcare Inc.7.1.4.1. Company Overview7.1.4.2. Financial Performance7.1.4.3. Product Benchmarking7.1.4.4. Strategic Initiatives7.1.5. MedPrin7.1.5.1. Company Overview7.1.5.2. Financial Performance7.1.5.3. Product Benchmarking7.1.5.4. Strategic Initiatives7.1.6. 3D Systems7.1.6.1. Company Overview7.1.6.2. Financial Performance7.1.6.3. Product Benchmarking7.1.6.4. Strategic Initiatives7.1.7. Formlabs7.1.7.1. Company Overview7.1.7.2. Financial Performance7.1.7.3. Product Benchmarking7.1.7.4. Strategic Initiatives7.1.8. Voxeljet7.1.8.1. Company Overview7.1.8.2. Financial Performance7.1.8.3. Product Benchmarking7.1.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zi23je

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-3d-printed-brain-model-industry-is-expected-to-reach-96-9-million-by-2028--301449020.html

SOURCE Research and Markets