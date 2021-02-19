The Worldwide 3D Metrology Industry Is Expected To Reach $13.4 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Metrology Market with COVID-19 Impact by Product Type (CMM, ODS, VMM, 3D AOI, 3D X-ray &CT), Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation), Offering, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D metrology market was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026; growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2026.

A few key factors driving the growth of this market are increased R&D spending on 3D metrology, focus on quality control while manufacturing goods, and demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services companies. Factors such as increasing adoption of cloud computing services and surging demand for industry 4.0 are expected to provide growth opportunities to players in the 3D metrology market.

The 3D metrology CMM market for articulated arm CMM is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Automotive and aerospace & defense are the key industries for the 3D metrology CMM market, and these industries have started to adopt portable systems such as articulated arm CMM for measuring manufactured spare parts and key components that are used in vehicles or airplanes. The articulated CMM is used for point-cloud inspection or reverse-engineering owing to its ability to provide quick measurement with the help of laser scanners. The portable articulated arm CMM is user-friendly and provides quick and accurate measurements of any object within a specified range.

3D metrology market for quality control and inspection is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Under quality control and inspection, 3D metrology is used for alignment, CAD-based inspection, dimensional analysis, and machine calibration, among others. Manufacturers use 3D metrology for accurate 3D scanning and inspection analysis to derive corrective action without slowing down the production. Automotive and aerospace & defense are the major industries where 3D metrology is used for quality control and inspection. 3D metrology is mainly used in the automotive industry for automotive component inspection, powertrain components, and full-body inspection, as well as for checking the accuracy and precision of all areas in a vehicle plant.

North America to account for second largest size of 3D metrology market during forecast period

North America is expected to account for second largest size of 3D metrology market from 2021 to 2026. The US held the largest share of the 3D metrology market in North America in 2020. The presence of several automobile manufacturers and research institutes and large semiconductor companies in this region has increased the demand for 3D metrology equipment, which is fueling the growth of the North American 3D metrology market. The sales of 3D metrology equipment are expected to rise in key industrial segments including automotive, aerospace & defense, medical, and heavy machinery.

