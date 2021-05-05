The World's Premier Swim-Bike-Run Series, Super League Triathlon 2021 Will Be In The U.S For The First Time At The Iconic Malibu Triathlon Offering One Of The Greatest Spectacles In Sports

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super League Triathlon (SLT),the world's premier swim-bike-run series, today announced they will debut in the U.S. at the iconic Malibu Triathlon on Sept. 25 & 26, 2021.This exciting new pro race pitches the very best athletes from around the globe against each other offering one of the greatest spectacles in sports for some thrilling racing to battle it out for the championship title.

Over the course of the season, the top male and female triathletes from around the world will compete in quick and exciting race formats to be crowned the best all-round triathlete. The Championship Series is equally split between male and female competitors: 20 men and 20 women to the start line hoping to get the better of one another across whichever of Super League's unique race formats are being employed on that day.

U.S. high-profile athletes include Katie Zaferes, pro-triathlete, former olympian & current SLT Champion as well as Taylor Spivey, pro-triathlete, from the local community of Redondo Beach. This new pro race will bring in more spectators & media broadcast opportunities for the event as a whole.

Super League Triathlon CEO and co-founder, Michael D'hulst, said, "We handpicked the Malibu Triathlon for this investment due to its incredible history in sprint and Olympic distance racing and its incredible potential for Super League Triathlon."

"Acquiring the Malibu Triathlon is a perfect opportunity for Super League to move into the USA and build our presence in a region that already has a strong affinity with our exciting and dynamic racing and the content that we offer. It also aligns with our wider strategy to add more major cities and regions to our portfolio," D'hulst continues.

SLT acquired the Malibu Triathlon last year. The Malibu Triathlon is the most iconic triathlon in the world taking place in one of the most beautiful locations, Malibu, CA for 34 years.

The prestigious event has welcomed world-class athletes as well as Hollywood stars such as Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron and J.Lo during its long and illustrious history and secures Super League Triathlon a significant entry into the U.S. market.

The Malibu Triathlon has a strong foundation of media presence as is, bringing in celebrities and the top LA Corporations and raising over $1 million each year for pediatric cancer research at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) - over $15 million for the hospital to date.

5,000 participants and 10,000 spectators will take part in the event weekend on Sept. 25-26, 2021. There are two distances available - Olympic and Classic.

The Olympic Distance ( 1.5K Swim, 40K Bike, 10K Run) race takes place on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021and the Classic Distance (½ Mile Swim, 17 Mile Bike, 4 Mile Run) takes place on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.The SLT Pro Race will be the newest addition to the Malibu Triathlon, taking place at noon after the Olympic distance race ends on Saturday.

Registration is now open at https://malibutri.com/register/ .

For more information about Super League Triathlon, please visit https://superleaguetriathlon.com/triathlon-race/championship-series/.

