The World's Number One Premium Gin BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Launches Bar Quality Ready-To-Drink Gin & Tonic

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE announces the launch of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® & TONIC Ready-to-Drink (RTD), giving consumers the opportunity to enjoy the world's number one premium gin by volume and value as a bar-quality Gin & Tonic serve, whatever the occasion, wherever they are. The much-anticipated offering combines the brand's heralded, vapour-infused London Dry Gin with the perfect balance of tonic water, for a superior taste experience.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has been disrupting the category ever since its iconic blue bottle landed on shelves within a sea of green glass. Now, with the introduction of the new BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® & TONIC, fans can expect a drink that stays true to the brand's long-standing commitment to only the finest ingredients.

The RTD trend is increasing across the US, driven by consumer demand for drink options that are easy to enjoy to-go and on-the-go. Working together, Master of Botanicals, Ivano Tonutti and Master Distiller, Dr. Anne Brock, spent time refining a formula that answers the demand for a product that doesn't forego quality for the sake of convenience.

Natasha Curtin, Global Vice President for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE comments: "Following the successful launch in Europe earlier this year, I am pleased to announce the latest addition to our growing portfolio, which hits shelves nationwide in April 2021. We're extremely proud to say that we've created an RTD befitting the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE name in terms of taste, quality and ingredients. We look forward to shaking up this category with sophisticated options that promise to be unrivalled when it comes to taste."

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® & TONIC is also available in a more mindful option, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® & LIGHT TONIC. With only 90 calories and 0 sugar, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® & LIGHT TONIC offers balance-seekers a more mindful drink experience without compromising on taste. Both BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® & TONIC and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® & LIGHT TONIC are best enjoyed cold, straight from the fridge. Whatever the occasion, whether it is al-fresco events, relaxing at home, entertaining friends or on the move, the pre-mix is skillfully crafted to showcase the signature citrus notes of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin. Delivering against the promise of quality, the final product contains no artificial flavours or colors.

The sleek, matte finish packaging has been carefully designed to preserve the standard of the serve both on-shelf and once purchased. The material helps protect the liquid from sunlight, keeping it fresher and colder for longer. Available in a pack of four, both the can and cardboard holder are 100% recyclable.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® & TONIC and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® & LIGHT TONIC will be available to purchase online at Drizly.

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is the world's number one premium gin by value and volume (IWSR). Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skilfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has recently been awarded the prestigious Double Gold and Gold medal at the 17th San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE AND CREATIVITYLaunching the 'Stir Creativity' campaign in 2018, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is leading a global mission - a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity and unlock their creative potential. From advocacy programmes including World's Most Imaginative Bartender competition running in the US for the last 14 years to hosting The Glasshouse Project, a global advocacy programme bringing together the world's top bartenders in a series of creative workshops designed to push the boundaries of cocktail creativity.

For ten years, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has run The Artisan Series, an art competition created by the brand to provide emerging artists with an international platform. The brand has also partnered with well-known artists and creators such as Tracey Emin, Thomas Heatherwick and Tom Dixon for the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Designer Glassware Competition.

