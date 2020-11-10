The World's Most Influential Leaders In Political Science, Economics, And Anthropology Are At AcademicInfluence.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Politics, money, and human nature. It seems like 2020 has been a nonstop parade featuring the best and worst examples of each.

How to make sense of it all? Consult the world's top experts in economics, political science, and anthropology.

So, AcademicInfluence.com does exactly that. Now, students, researchers, and inquirers of all kinds can benefit not only from discovering who these influential thought leaders are, but also from one-on-one video interviews with top influencers on the hot-button issues of the day, including the 2020 election, COVID-19, and the future of the world economy.

Top Influential Anthropologists Today

Top Influential Economists Today

Top Influential Political Scientists Today

How were these rankings generated? AcademicInfluence.com employs its proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine software to find the thought leaders in the field, those whom others consult for their expert writing, research, and wisdom. More than 100 names are ranked among these three academic disciplines—and several other fields are ranked for inquiring minds to explore.

"Our mission is to connect learners to leaders," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "And that begins with identifying who those leaders are."

"The team at AcademicInfluence.com believes that anyone who wants to grow in knowledge and wisdom must begin with reliable sources," says Macosko. "By listing the top minds in anthropology, economics, and political science, we bring those sources to you and to anyone who wants to learn what's happening in the disciplines that are informing our future."

In addition to the rankings, Dr. Macosko has conducted video interviews with more than 30 academic leaders, including Paul Krugman, Herman Daly, and Steve Keen (Economics); Don Green, Alina Mungiu-Pippidi, and Norman Finkelstein (Political Science); and Marshall Sahlins, Nancy Scheper-Hughes, and Tom Boellstorff (Anthropology). For the rapidly growing list of these enlightening discussions, visit AcademicInfluence.com Interviews .

"It has been my pleasure to talk with these brilliant leaders in their fields of study, and gain insights into how they got their starts, what they have learned from their research, and where they think their field is headed. I fully believe that anyone who wants to learn more about anthropology, economics, and political science will benefit from the insights of these amazing people."

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks developed proprietary machine-learning technology—the InfluenceRanking Engine. AcadmicInfluence.com now uses this technology and makes its user-customizable search capabilities available free online so that students, researchers, and inquirers can find the most influential people and institutions. With a nearly unlimited capacity to map lines of influence, the InfluenceRanking Engine will continue to expand to explore a wider variety of topics and top influencers.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

