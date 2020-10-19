The World's Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Debuts In Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World of Illumination, the world's largest drive-through animated light show, is breaking ground this week on its brand-new Atlanta-area holiday theme park called Candy Rush. Located at Six Flags White Water in Marietta, the Christmas and candy-themed attraction features millions of lights that are fully synchronized to popular holiday music.

In addition to the RGB LED lights, which are customizable to up to 16 million different shades of color, World of Illumination's Candy Rush also showcases hundreds of animated displays. One such display — a 40-foot tall trio of candy canes — is being installed by crane on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:00 a.m. When completed, it will be the largest candy-cane structure in the world.

Candy Rush also will showcase a 500-foot long tunnel that doubles as Santa's magic portal, a gingerbread village, sugar plum fairies and lit-up treats as far as the eye can see. Additionally, it will feature the season's most beloved Christmas characters along with a magical 3D component and simulated snowfall.

World of Illumination's new holiday theme park is uniquely COVID-friendly, as visitors can enjoy the shows from the safety and comfort of their cars. Online reservations are also required, making the experience totally touchless and socially safe, while simultaneously controlling traffic to decrease waiting times.

"All of us at World of Illumination have been working hard for many months to provide safe and much-needed family entertainment to the community," said Simon Kreisberger, the company's co-founder. "We are so excited to provide the kind of escape that people are needing this year and firmly believe we can help end 2020 on a much brighter note."

World of Illumination's Candy Rush is open nightly from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week, including holidays. The show opens Nov. 13, 2020, and runs through Jan. 3, 2021. Ticket prices start at $35 plus applicable taxes and fees per vehicle on weeknights and $45 plus taxes and fees per car on weekends and holidays. Tickets are available for purchase at https://tickets.worldofillumination.com. A portion of proceeds benefits the Make-A-Wish Georgia Foundation.

