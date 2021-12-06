The Worker Bee II's Capsule Coupled with Discrete Class A Electronics Make It Perfect for Recording and Streaming Vocals and Instruments - Now Available For an Unbeatable $99.99 MSRP! (Photo: Business Wire)

Neat Microphones, the innovative brand of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones from Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today announced the Worker Bee® II - an impressive tool for recording, podcasting, and streaming applications - is now...

Neat Microphones, the innovative brand of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones from Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today announced the Worker Bee® II - an impressive tool for recording, podcasting, and streaming applications - is now available in the U.S. The Worker Bee II is the heir to Neat's original Worker Bee that was cited by performers and engineers as an impressive mic for capturing richly detailed vocals, as well as the precision of plucked and percussive instruments - all at an exceptional $99.99 MSRP. The Worker Bee II can be found at participating retailers, including Amazon, American Music Supply, Sweetwater, and zZounds.

"The Worker Bee II is the perfect fit for a variety of recording scenarios thanks to its compact size and ability to precisely capture vocals and instruments with accuracy, and do so at an unmatched price of just $99.99," said Skipper Wise, Founder of Neat Microphones and Vice President at Turtle Beach. "The Worker Bee II faithfully reproduces what it hears, and we are very proud to have it replace our original tireless workhorse and remain such a high value microphone."

The Worker Bee II's capsule captures every nuance and transient it hears, giving an open and natural sonic signature. It features solid-state cardioid condenser microphone technology with an internally shockmounted, medium-sized 25mm capsule and discrete Class A electronics that can handle high sound pressure levels with a wide frequency and dynamic range. It sounds great on guitar amps, brass, live recordings, and drums, while retaining a level of detail that brings out the nuances in vocals and spoken voice.

Plus, the Worker Bee II's tight pickup pattern and compact size is perfect for positioning in small spaces and recording more of the sounds you want and less of the ones you don't want, in treated and untreated rooms. With its outstanding versatility and incredible sound quality, let a Worker Bee II loose in your home or studio and you'll quickly be rewarded with the hardest working mic in the industry.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation ( www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand ( www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

