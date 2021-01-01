The Word Counter Reveals Top Typography Design Trends For 2021

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Word Counter is helping design enthusiasts around the world ring in the new year with an exciting round-up of the Top Typography Design Trends of 2021 .

The forecast dives deep into emerging trends with a detailed, colorful infographic featuring real implementations of the trends across multiple brands. The Word Counter explored evolutions in the industry that resonate most with audiences right now and identified what to expect more of in the new year.

Here are the Top 2021 design trends from The Word Counter's team of experts:

Svelte Serif Fonts

Outline Fonts

Evolved Brutalist

Text Layering with Other Elements

Text-Image Blending

New Psychedelic

Bold Modern Serif Fonts

Cyberpunk & Vaporware

To learn more about the typography design trends on the list, read the complete writeup here .

