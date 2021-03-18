The Woodhouse Day Spa Introduces Newest Location In Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woodhouse Day Spa, a high-end day spa brand, announced today the opening of its newest location in the Bottleworks Hotel, marking the company's sixth location in the state of Indiana. Known for approachable luxury, the full-service Woodhouse Day Spa offers guests over 70 rejuvenating spa treatments in a peaceful, luxurious and relaxing environment.

Located in the historic downtown neighborhood of Indianapolis, The Woodhouse Day Spa located within the Bottleworks Hotel is the first in the country to include a halotherapy salt room. The microclimate of these rooms is known to offer skin and respiratory benefits, while relaxing in a calming Zen atmosphere. Guests can enjoy Woodhouse's signature services such as its Therapeutic Stone Massage, Organic Seaweed Leaf Wrap, Warm Agave Nectar Pedicure or Lavender Dreams sleep treatment, all within one spa. All treatments begin with a plush robe and reflexology sandals to begin their journey, while gentle music, essential oils and soft lighting work in tandem to promote a sense of calm and relaxation.

"I decided to bring The Woodhouse Day Spa brand to the Bottleworks Hotel because the property's unique mix of history and modern luxury provides the perfect setting for the distinctive and transformative experience that Woodhouse provides to each guest," said Terri Smith, owner of The Woodhouse Day Spa Bottleworks. "There is a natural synergy between the hotel's one-of-a-kind atmosphere and our high-end spa brand. We're so excited to be a part of this new property and look forward to providing our signature, award-winning services to both out-of-town guests and Indianapolis residents alike."

The Woodhouse Day Spa in the Bottleworks Hotel is owned by multi-unit operator, Terri Smith. Terri opened her first Woodhouse location 14 years ago in Carmel, Indiana, and currently owns two additional locations in Fishers and Zionsville. Prior to becoming an owner of Woodhouse Day Spas, Terri spent 16 years with Estée Lauder in New York City, and was drawn to the passion of the Woodhouse brand and how it aligned with her love for the beauty and wellness industry. The opening of the Bottleworks location marks her fourth Woodhouse in the greater Indianapolis area.

Woodhouse prides itself on providing its guests with a tranquil and transformational spa experience with well-appointed amenities, luxurious relaxation spaces, high-end retail and a menu of signature services including massage therapy, skincare, waxing and an array of body treatments. The Woodhouse Day Spa will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 317-981-8888 or visiting https://indianapolis.woodhousespas.com/. To stay up to date on the latest news and promotions, follow The Woodhouse Day Spa on Facebook https://bit.ly/30D6sCT.

The Woodhouse Day Spa is a part of Radiance Holdings, a company representing a collection of premier brands in the $64 billion beauty, wellness and self-care industry, including Sola Salon Studios and BeautyHive™. With over 65 locations in 21 states such as Texas, Colorado, California, New York, Ohio and Florida, Woodhouse has proven that its concept resonates with consumers around the U.S.

ABOUT THE WOODHOUSE DAY SPAFounded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, The Woodhouse Day Spa provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. With over 65 spas across the country, guests of The Woodhouse Day Spa are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experience regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nadia CaronFish Consulting ncaron@fish-consulting.com 954-893-9150

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-woodhouse-day-spa-introduces-newest-location-in-indianapolis-301250295.html

SOURCE The Woodhouse Day Spa