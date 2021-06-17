The WNET Group's Summer Learning Series Camp TV Returns For A Second Season Of Fun On Public Television Beginning June 21

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group's summer learning and exploration series Camp TV launches Season 2 on Monday, June 21 on public television stations nationwide (check local listings) and CampTV.org. In the New York metro area, Camp TV will air weekdays beginning Monday, July 5 at 10 a.m. on WLIW21; 11 a.m. on NJ PBS; and Tuesday, July 6 at 12 p.m. on THIRTEEN.

"We are excited to bring another summer of fun to young learners nationwide," said Sandra Sheppard, executive producer of Kids' Media & Education for The WNET Group. "We hope Camp TV will help enrich summer learning, encourage kids to try something new and make the day camp experience accessible to all."

Broadway performer Zachary Noah Piser ("Dear Evan Hansen," "Wicked") returns as head counselor to guide campers ages 5-10 as they learn through play. To foster a sense of community, Piser kicks off each episode with a welcome song and announces the theme for the day. Kids can prepare for each program and participate based on the theme. Season 2 themes include Summer Celebration Day, Snow Day, Patterns Day, Inside Out Day, Independence Day, Celebrate Your Name Day, Sports Day, Royalty Day, Travel Day, Mismatched Shoe (and Sock!) Day, Favorite Animal Day, Ocean Day, Farm Day and more.

Piser guides campers through a variety of activities, exploring nature, math, science, the arts, movement, storytelling, writing and more. In Season 2, kids will learn to garden, beatbox, investigate a "tornado in a jar," celebrate a panda's first birthday, do a salad dance, and make a pattern parfait and a "mini moody me" social emotional craft. Each episode also includes a storytelling segment with a different book of the day. Activity guides will be posted on CampTV.org so families can prepare ahead of each episode.

Confirmed Camp TV content partners for Season 2 extend across the country and include America's Test Kitchen Kids, Carnegie Hall, Children's Museum of Acadiana, Children's Museum of South Dakota, Children's Museum of the Arts, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Exploratorium, Green Bronx Machine, GrowingGreat, Guggenheim Museum, Impossible Science, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Liberty Science Center, Lincoln Center, Memphis Zoo, The Museum of Modern Art, Monterey Bay Aquarium, National Dance Institute, New Victory Theater, New York Philharmonic, New York Public Library, OK Go, One Voice Children's Choir, Playworks, San Diego Zoo, S'More Ideas, Story Pirates, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Additional content is provided by PBS's Nature series.

Camp TV is a production of The WNET Group. The program is distributed nationally by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA). Sandra Sheppard is executive producer. Melinda Toporoff is series producer and writer. Kevin Di Salvo is coordinating producer. Maria Stoian is producer.

Major funding for Camp TV is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Additional funding is provided by The Peter G. Peterson and Joan Ganz Cooney Fund and the Pine Tree Foundation of New York.

About The WNET Group The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the nonprofit parent company of New York's THIRTEEN - America's flagship PBS station - WLIW21 , THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; and ALL ARTS , the arts and culture media provider. The WNET Group also operates NJ PBS , New Jersey's statewide public television network, and newsroom NJ Spotlight News . Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi . Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading public media producer for nearly 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. Community-supported, The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wnet-groups-summer-learning-series-camp-tv-returns-for-a-second-season-of-fun-on-public-television-beginning-june-21-301314974.html

SOURCE The WNET Group