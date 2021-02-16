The Whaler's Inn Announces Elopement Giveaway For Couple In Frontline Healthcare

MYSTIC, Conn., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Whaler's Inn , a historic boutique hotel in Mystic, Connecticut, wants to thank frontline healthcare workers for their tireless service by offering one deserving couple a chance to win an elopement getaway to this charming New England coastal town.

Beginning Tuesday, February 16, 2021, couples can submit a video sharing their love story and explaining why they should be selected for the getaway. Winners will be chosen by The Whaler's Inn on March 31st, 2021.

The winning couple will receive a complimentary two-night stay at The Whaler's Inn , a private chef's tasting dinner from Chef David Standridge and his team at The Shipwright's Daughter , and an elopement ceremony led by local officiant April Smith. The couple will enjoy a number of other special additions from local partners. They'll design and create their own custom silver wedding bands in a private workshop with local goldsmiths Emily Marquis and Cal McNamara of Marquis Designs. They'll also receive a floral bouquet, a custom cake from Mystic Market , sparkling wine from the hotel and wedding photo services from Madison LaFlam Photography . (Travel to Mystic is not included).

To enter, couples must record a 60-second video highlighting their story as a couple and their experience working in healthcare, post it to their public Instagram page, tag @Whaler's Inn, and use hashtag #ElopeToMystic. Both individuals must be 21 or older and U.S. residents. Complete details, terms and conditions for the giveaway can be found on The Whaler's Inn Instagram page .

"Over the past year, healthcare workers have been working tirelessly on the front lines, putting their lives on hold and sacrificing their time for the health and wellbeing of others," said Whaler's Inn president Amanda Arling. "Many couples have had to postpone their wedding plans, so we want to honor them. All of us at The Whaler's Inn, along with our Mystic partners, are excited to give one deserving couple an unforgettable elopement celebration to express our gratitude for all their hard work."

The Whaler's Inn also offers a special elopement getaway package for any couple wishing to celebrate their nuptials in Mystic. With its bucolic downtown, riverfront setting, exceptional culinary scene and storied history, Mystic is a charming and romantic year round destination and is ranked as one of the best small towns in America .

About The Whaler's Inn The Whaler's Inn, a historic hotel in downtown Mystic, CT, has been a site of hospitality for more than 125 years. Open year round, The Whaler's Inn provides exceptional accommodations and guest services. Just steps from the Mystic River, the hotel's modern sophisticated coastal design pays tribute to its nautical past. Its five buildings, each from different historical eras, reflect the culture and character of coastal New England. Its restaurant, The Shipwright's Daughter , opened in June 2020 and offers a daily changing menu inspired by the flavors and heritage of the region.

