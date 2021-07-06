The Westley Hotel Celebrates Its Official Opening In Downtown Calgary

After months of lockdown, the city's hospitality community grows with the opening of The Westley Hotel and its in-house restaurant Fonda Fora CALGARY, AB, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Calgary's newest boutique hotel destination, The Westley Hotel officially opens...

CALGARY, AB, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Calgary's newest boutique hotel destination, The Westley Hotel officially opens its doors today. The latest addition to the city's hospitality community brings a new level of genuine service to the downtown Eau Claire neighbourhood. With its in-house restaurant Fonda Fora , a contemporary Mexican concept by local Thank You Hospitality, The Westley Hotel is also a must-visit culinary destination.

With summer travel and Stampede season top of mind, The Westley Hotel is the perfect place for locals and visitors alike to work and play.

"This is an exciting day for our industry. What better way to signal the return and rebuild of hospitality and tourism in Calgary," says Ian L. Jones, General Manager of The Westley Hotel. "Alongside the talented Fonda Fora team, we are thrilled to finally welcome guests and deliver exceptional experiences."

Located in what was once a former office building, the five-storey property was transformed by Calgary-based design firm FRANK Architecture. The hotel's 104 guest rooms feature modern-yet-vintage vibes and nod to the building's 70s heritage. Upon arrival, patrons will immediately step into a vibrant lobby lounge that connects directly to the lively dining room and open kitchen of Fonda Fora. Serving fresh, Mexican fare by Yucatan-raised Chef Rafael Castillo, the menu features fresh seafood and seasonal, vegetable-forward dishes that bring exciting new flavours to the Calgary dining scene.

"This is a proud moment for our team as we introduce Calgary to our latest concept and celebrate more of the diverse culinary traditions of Mexico," said Cody Willis, founder of Thank You Hospitality. "A great atmosphere is equally as important as the high-quality food and drinks we serve. Thanks to our strong partnership and connection with The Westley Hotel we're able to deliver just that."

Adding more excitement around The Westley Hotel and Fonda Fora opening are two events taking place throughout the month of July.

The Westley Hotel Stampede BreakfastOn Monday, July 12 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, The Westley Hotel will host its first annual Stampede Breakfast. A new flavourful stop to the Stampede schedule invites revellers to start their day at the hotel and experience Fonda Fora's unique twist on the traditional Stampede breakfast.

The Westley White Hat ContestInspired by Calgary's iconic White Hat - the city's historic symbol of hospitality, The Westley Hotel and Fonda Fora have launched The Westley White Hat Contest on the property's official Instagram channel, @thewestleyhotel . Open to Alberta residents, participants can pick up a branded mini white hat from the hotel lobby and show their Calgary pride by taking a photo of the hat at their favourite Calgary location and posting it to their feed. Running until July 18, one lucky winner will receive a two-night staycation at The Westley Hotel, dinner at Fonda Fora and their very own custom white hat from Smithbilt.

To learn more about The Westley Hotel property and to book your next stay, please visit https://thewestleyhotel.com/ .

To explore the Fonda Fora menu and book your reservation, click here .

About The Westley Hotel:The Westley Hotel, part of Hilton's Tapestry Collection Hotels, is the first of its kind in Western Canada. The unique boutique hotel, offering the utmost in comfort and customer service, is conveniently located on 4th Avenue between 5th & 6th Street SW. Situated near the heart of Eau Claire neighbourhood in Calgary's downtown core, the hotel is within walking distance to Prince Island's Park and the vast infrastructure of over 1,000 km of pathway following the Bow River. The Core Shopping Centre and the famous Stephen Avenue dining district are just a few blocks south. The hotel is defined by two functional meeting spaces and 104 comfortable rooms in six room categories featuring intriguing design and contemporary artwork. To learn more and book your stay, please visit www.thewestleyhotel.com.

Instagram: @thewestleyhotel Twitter: @westleyhotelyyc Facebook: The Westley Hotel

About Thank You Hospitality:Founded in 2015 by Cody Willis, Thank You Hospitality owns and operates some of Calgary's most innovative and influential restaurants including the award-winning Native Tongues Taqueria and Calcutta Cricket Club, and the A1 Family of Restaurants (A1 Cantina, A1 Burrito and A1 Bodega and Café). Thank You Hospitality now welcomes its newest dining concept, Fonda Fora, a contemporary Mexican restaurant located on the ground floor of The Westley Hotel in downtown Calgary. Fonda Fora will transport its guests to Mexico City with a chef-driven menu focusing on lightness, seasonality and quality ingredients. To learn more about Fonda Fora and Thank You Hospitality, please visit www.thankyouhospitality.com .

Instagram: @fondafora | @thankyouhospitality

About Silver Hotel Group:Silver Hotel Group (SGH) is a fun-loving, family-owned hotel company. Growing fast but never forgetting its roots, SHG understands that hospitality is all about people. SHG strives to excel in caring for its guests and offers the best in accommodation, food, service and hospitality. Guests make the hotel what it is, and it is SHG's mission to make them feel welcome in every sense of the word, all while consistently emulating the corporate vision of Passionate People, Exceptional Experiences. To learn more, visit silverhotelgroup.com .

