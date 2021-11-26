The WestJet Group Introduces Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Program For Guests Through AZOVA

Approved self-administered test kits and expansive AZOVA network of in person testing locations for easy and convenient testing across most WestJet and Swoop destinations Easy-to-use self-testing options also available for convenient and quick results...

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced a significant expansion to its COVID-19 testing program through AZOVA, a leading digital health technology platform, giving guests the confidence to book their holiday travel knowing all their COVID testing requirements are available through a convenient and easy-to-use site at https://www.azova.com/westjetswoop/.

With AZOVA's app-based program, guests have access to a vast network of approved testing locations across Canada and the majority of WestJet transborder and international destinations. Additionally, AZOVA offers rapid molecular self-administered testing options with video proctoring services that allow for testing and validation certificates. Guests can take these tests from the comfort of home, or in any destination to meet the Government of Canada's pre-entry PCR test requirements AZOVA's COVID-19 testing services meet entry requirements for each destination and enable travellers to take self-administered or in-person tests prior to departure.

"As many of our guests look to book holiday travel outside Canada for the first time in almost two years, it's critical that we provide our guests with the peace of mind knowing that all the COVID testing requirements they will face throughout their journey can be conveniently booked, conducted and stored in the AZOVA app," said Dr. Tammy McKnight, WestJet's Chief Medical Officer. "We've heard from our guests that pre-departure testing, and entry requirements are confusing, complex and inconsistent. We are confident that AZOVA's easy-to-use self-testing options and network of testing locations will give guests the confidence they need to plan their next flight or vacation."

"COVID testing requirements can be overwhelming and confusing with different requirements for every destination. AZOVA provides an end to end and seamless solution to enable guests to quickly identify what test is needed for any destination and to quickly purchase or schedule the tests that are needed anywhere in the world through a single application. We are thrilled to be working with WestJet and Swoop to bring this solution to guests and travellers everywhere," said Cheryl Lee Eberting, MD, CEO and Founder of AZOVA. "Once you have received your test results, enter your AZOVA Credential ID into the AZOVA WestJet and Swoop site and receive a travel clearance on the AZOVA app for your destination. You can simply show your travel clearance at the gate with no paperwork and no confusing forms required."

Portable Self-Administered Testing & In-Destination Lab Testing

Guests who are travelling outside of Canada for a period of more than 72 hours after November 30th will be required to present a negative molecular test taken within 72 hours of their flight. AZOVA offers an at-home RT-LAMP test, called the Lucira Check-It COVID-19 test kit with video proctoring which can be purchased and delivered to your home in Canada. These tests can be taken in the comfort of your home to meet the entrance requirements of most destinations, and can be packed and taken with you to be taken in destination to meet the requirements for return travel back to Canada.

In addition to availability in Canada, AZOVA also offers the Lucira Check-It COVID-19 test kit to be purchased and delivered to your destination in the United States.

Self-administered tests can be purchased at https://www.azova.com/westjetswoop/at-home/.

When booking flights for travel outside Canada, guests can visit the AZOVA's website and select their destination to understand what testing is required and can either book and in person test through AZOVA's comprehensive lab network or order the self-administered testing kits, where applicable.

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All promise. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

