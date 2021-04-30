The Western International School Of Shanghai (WISS) Partners With Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) On IBCP Aeronautics Programme

The Western International School of Shanghai (WISS) has announced its partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) to allow high school students to gain valuable experience and theoretical knowledge in the field of aeronautics. WISS is the only IBCP school in China to offer an aeronautics pathway and students who successfully earn sufficient credits can join Embry-Riddle as sophomores, presenting an incredible opportunity to have a head start in their university experience.

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Western International School of Shanghai (WISS) has partnered with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) to allow high school students to gain valuable experience and theoretical knowledge in the field of aeronautics. WISS is the only IBCP school in China to offer an aeronautics pathway and only the 4th IBCP school worldwide to provide this competitive partnership with ERAU in Aeronautics.

This academic path is designed to challenge and professionally develop students interested in aviation, air traffic control, aeronautical science, engineering, physics, and military and civilian aviation.

Students who choose this exciting new pathway will study freshman year courses in aeronautics, aeronautical engineering, and aviation business administration with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) while completing their high school diploma (with IB Certification) at WISS. Students who successfully earn sufficient credits can join Embry-Riddle as sophomores, presenting an incredible opportunity to have a head start in their university experience.

This groundbreaking collaboration is just one of four IBCP pathways offered to students who wish to engage in career-related learning. IBCP at WISS gives students more options, creating a flexible and balanced curriculum for those who understand the direction they hope to take during their university studies.

Other IBCP pathways at WISS include; Art & Design, Business & Sustainability, and Sports. IBCP is for students who wish to engage in career-related learning in the fields listed while gaining lifelong skills in applied knowledge, critical thinking, communication, and cross-cultural engagement. Through IBCP, students can combine the academic rigor of IBDP with career-related study and practical skills that will carry with them far beyond their years at WISS.

About the Western International School of ShanghaiThe Western International School of Shanghai (WISS) is a forward-looking school that has been inspiring young people from around the world since 2006. Our community represents over 50 different nationalities, offering a truly international learning environment. WISS is a leading international school in Shanghai and the first and only full continuum IB World School in mainland China offering the four programmes of the International Baccalaureate (IB): the Primary Years Programme (IBPYP), the Middle Years Programme (IBMYP), the Diploma Programme (IBDP) and the Career-related Programme (IBCP).

Our website - www.wiss.cn

For further information about the Western International School of Shanghai, please contact: admissions@wiss.cn

Related Images wiss-ibcp-aeronautics-programme.jpg WISS IBCP Aeronautics Programme In collaboration with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU), WISS students can embark on a dual enrollment pathway designed for students who wish to pursue further study in Aeronautics, Engineering, and Aviation Business.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-western-international-school-of-shanghai-wiss-partners-with-embry-riddle-aeronautical-university-erau-on-ibcp-aeronautics-programme-301280892.html

SOURCE Western International School of Shanghai