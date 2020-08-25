The West Elm + EILEEN FISHER collection (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, global design company West Elm and EILEEN FISHER debut a sustainably made collection of home decor and furniture designed with upcycled EILEEN FISHER materials, giving garments a second life beyond the closet.

Today, global design company West Elm and EILEEN FISHER debut a sustainably made collection of home decor and furniture designed with upcycled EILEEN FISHER materials, giving garments a second life beyond the closet. Both retailers shared a vision to develop responsible designs using conscientious manufacturing centered around a zero-waste system to create home products with less environmental impact. The limited-edition collection interprets EILEEN FISHER's Renew program to a selection of pillows and casual seating available today at WestElm.com/EileenFisher and EileenFisher.com. The collaboration marks the first time EILEEN FISHER brings its industry-changing denim felting method to an exclusive collection with a major home retailer.

"Our team was delighted to partner with West Elm because of our shared passion for creating responsibly-designed products. With these beautiful designs, we are extending each garment's life cycle and drastically reducing the waste that we put out into the world. As other brands join our mission, we will increase the potential to create positive change in the way we manufacture — by being kinder to the planet," said Eileen Fisher, founder and co-CEO.

The West Elm + EILEEN FISHER collection is uniquely crafted using a process that begins by deconstructing previously owned denim garments donated by customers as part of EILEEN FISHER's Renew program. The upcycled fabric is meticulously washed, repaired and hand-layered into intricate and thoughtfully designed patterns, making each piece in the collection one-of-a-kind.

"Eileen Fisher leads the apparel industry in sustainable innovation and has developed a transformative technology that allows us to introduce circular design to a collection of textiles for the home," said Alex Bellos, president of West Elm. "Together, we are bridging our shared commitments to responsible retail and great design to offer quality, artful pieces."

Beginning August 25, customers can shop the limited-edition collection of eight pieces on WestElm.com/EileenFisher and EileenFisher.com/Circular-by-Design, including:

Eileen Fisher Pillow Cover in White & Indigo , 12" x 21" ($159)

, 12" x 21" ($159) Eileen Fisher Pillow Cover in Red , 12" x 21" ($159)

, 12" x 21" ($159) Eileen Fisher Pillow Cover in Dark Indigo , 20" x 20" ($169)

, 20" x 20" ($169) Eileen Fisher Lounge Chair ($1,999)

For an exclusive interview with Eileen Fisher and a behind the scenes video tour of EILEEN FISHER's Tiny Factory to see how each piece is made, visit WestElm.com/EileenFisher. To learn more about sustainability and circular design in the apparel industry or to participate in EILEEN FISHER's Renew program, visit EileenFisherRenew.com.

About West Elm

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people's lives and spaces through creativity, style and purpose. We create original, modern and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - Get Report and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

About EILEEN FISHER

EILEEN FISHER has been creating simple, timeless clothes for over 30 years. The collection consists of pure shapes in beautiful materials, designed to work together effortlessly. As a socially conscious company, EILEEN FISHER is a pioneer in sustainable fashion and working to empower women and girls. Our clothes are sold at over 60 EILEEN FISHER retail stores, and 1,000 department and specialty stores internationally, as well as 2 RENEW stores, which feature gently worn and remade designs from our take-back program. EILEEN FISHER is the one of the largest women's fashion companies to be a certified B Corporation, which means we voluntarily meet high criteria for social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

