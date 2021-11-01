The Weather Channel Delivers Fans Exciting Adventure And Travel Programming This Month With Two Brand New Original Series

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Weather Channeltelevision network, the highest-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America, announced its fall programming line-up, which includes two new weekly series, UNCHARTED ADVENTURE and FROZEN GOLD. In addition to these new series, the network is also bringing back fan favorite WEATHER GONE VIRALfor its seventh season.

Debuting Sunday, November 7th at 9/8c, UNCHARTED ADVENTURE takes viewers on a weekly one-hour adrenaline-filled journey visiting exotic destinations and showcasing incredible scenery. It's a firsthand look at fascinating cultures and natural wonders. Hosted by world traveler and adventurer, Mike Corey , the series is the network's first foray into the travel genre and is exclusive to The Weather Channel.

Debuting Sunday, November 14th at 9/8c, FROZEN GOLD gives viewers a front row seat to the exciting world of gold exploration. This weekly adventure series follows six everyday Americans who embark on a dangerous quest to uncover wealth on an Arctic journey through uncharted land. FROZEN GOLD is an original program for The Weather Channel and highlights one of the many impacts of global warming, as the resulting melting ice sheets have exposed land in Greenland believed to be filled with large pockets of untouched gold.

"Our viewers keep asking for more adventure and travel programming on The Weather Channel and we are delivering," said Nora Zimmett, EVP and Chief Content Officer at The Weather Channel television network. "These new weekly series are fun and entertaining but also inform, educate and invite audiences to travel vicariously to places they may have never seen. With the global pandemic shutting down vacations worldwide, now our viewers have the chance to explore the world from the safety of their homes."

The weekly travel series, UNCHARTED ADVENTURE will premiere on Sunday, November 7th at 9/8c followed by WEATHER GONE VIRAL at 10/9c. FROZEN GOLDwill debut the following week on November 14 at 8/7c.

More on the November Premieres:

UNCHARTED ADVENTURE -New series premieres Sunday, November 7 at 9/8c Description:Uncharted Adventure takes you on an unforgettable journey through the eyes of adventure traveler and marine biologist, Mike Corey. You will experience a vicarious adrenaline rush as Mike explores oceans, swamps, mountains and deserts. You'll see how weather and the environment shape each location and the lifestyles of people who live there. While you may have seen some of these destinations before, Mike explores them in an off-the-beaten-path style that reveals a whole new side to places you thought you knew.

WEATHER GONE VIRAL - Season 7 premieres Sunday, November 7 at 10/9c. Description:From whirling tornadoes, to torrential rains, to harrowing hurricanes, Weather Gone Viral gives viewers unprecedented access to some of the most insane meteorological moments from around the world. As ordinary days turn into chaotic calamities, viral videos capture the outrageous moments as they explode on camera. These exciting, dramatic, and unbelievable clips will keep viewers on their toes as they try to make sense out of the mayhem.

FROZEN GOLD -New series premieres Sunday, November 14 at 8/7c. Description:Frozen Gold sees six intrepid American gold prospectors drop everything in the quest to uncover a fortune in Greenland. Leaving their jobs, families, and lives behind, they roll the dice to see if this uncharted land really does hold the keys to a new gold frontier. They face rugged mountains, glaciers, icebergs, polar bears and arctic storms as they try to navigate the environment… as well as each other. Frozen Gold takes you on a journey to a land and a quest for a fortune like you've never seen before.

