The Weather Channel And Pattrn Reveal Coverage Plans For COP26 Conference In Glasgow

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Weather Channel television network and Pattrn, The Weather Channel's climate, environment and sustainability platform, announced plans to cover the UN's Conference of the Parties (COP26) being held in Glasgow, Scotland. This will be Pattrn's first time covering the UN conference that brings together the best global minds, including world leaders, to tackle the issue of climate change. Pattrnand The Weather Channel will be the only U.S. network to offer comprehensive coverage of the conference and live stream the most important sessions of the conference.

The network's coverage will include:

From November 1st through November 12th , Pattrn and The Weather Channel television network will deliver special comprehensive coverage titled, COP26 : Our Planet, Our Future .

, and television network will deliver special comprehensive coverage titled, . The network will have several teams on the ground in Glasgow , reporting on the daily discussions and sharing takeaways with viewers, including The Weather Channel's On-Camera Meteorologist , Stephanie Abrams and Chief Environmental Correspondent , Dave Malkoff .

, reporting on the daily discussions and sharing takeaways with viewers, including , and , . At 8pm ET every day the conference is live, Pattrn will host a recap hour highlighting the major headlines and events of the day.

every day the conference is live, will host a recap hour highlighting the major headlines and events of the day. Daily round table discussions that will be moderated by The Weather Channel's Climate Specialist, Carl Parker and feature leading experts and newsmakers to discuss environmental topics and innovative solutions to climate change.

"We know that climate change is the number one concern facing the next generation and our coverage of COP26 reinforces our commitment to covering this critical issue," said Nora Zimmett, Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of The Weather Channel. "We want to offer our viewers the opportunity to participate in the conference virtually and our streaming coverage will allow them to experience the key moments and understand the solutions that are being discussed."

In addition to its comprehensive coverage of COP26's live events, Pattrnwill stream climate-centric content, including, one-on-one interviews with global leaders, documentaries and short-films. Notably, the short-films shown will include submissions from its first-ever Pattrn Earth Film Challenge that culminated in August 2021. The Pattrn Earth Film Challenge was a short film competition that sought to engage the next generation of environmental stewards and filmmakers in storytelling projects that educate and fascinate on the topic of climate and environment to help inform audiences on solutions.

About Pattrn

At Pattrn, we see the Earth changing right before our eyes. Our mission, in partnership with The Weather Channel television network, is to explore Earth's challenges, celebrate its progress, and elevate new voices to the conversation. Join us on our journey to inform, engage and revel in the patterns of our amazing planet. Pattrn is available on Local Now, Plex, Tubi and also streams on Pattrn.com .

About The Weather Channel

Since its launch over 39 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2018, the Ipsos poll ranked The Weather Channel as the most trusted name in news media and in 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. For 11 years in a row (2010 - 2021), Harris Poll has ranked The Weather Channel as the "TV News Brand of the Year."

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-weather-channel-and-pattrn-reveal-coverage-plans-for-cop26-conference-in-glasgow-301397281.html

SOURCE The Weather Channel