The Way Home Documentary Series, Spotlighting Human Side Of Homelessness, Premieres Nationally

The first season of the series, created with support from Kaiser Permanente, is available streaming on iTunes, Amazon Prime, and Google Play

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente is proud to announce the release of the first season of " The Way Home," a short-form documentary film series from KTF Films and Bread and Butter Films that explores the human side of California's homelessness crisis. Created with the support of Kaiser Permanente, this series aims to deepen understanding, spark conversations, and highlight causes — as well as promising solutions — to the homelessness crisis in California and across the country.

The first season's four episodes are available to watch streaming beginning today on Amazon Prime, iTunes and Google Play. Each episode focuses on a different aspect of homelessness: the origins of the crisis, the affordable housing shortage, how homelessness disproportionately impacts older and African American populations, and the promising work being done.

"Homelessness is often addressed in terms of the systemic problems at its core, but the people and lives directly affected by it are often overlooked. The opportunity to raise awareness by documenting the reality of this broad issue on a human level has been eye-opening for me, and I hope audiences will similarly come to see homelessness from a new perspective," said Don Hardy, director of "The Way Home."

For several years, Kaiser Permanente has put housing at the center of its efforts to improve the conditions for health in communities across the United States, because without a safe, stable place to live, it is nearly impossible to maintain or improve health. The organization is leading efforts to end homelessness and preserve affordable housing by making impact investments in affordable housing and economic opportunity, shaping policy, and fostering innovation through partnerships.

Since 2018, Kaiser Permanente has committed $200 million to build and preserve affordable housing for low-income and vulnerable populations across the United States. The organization partnered with Community Solutions' Built for Zero initiative to speed the end of chronic homelessness in 28 communities in California and across the country, and joined Mayors and CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment to advocate for pro-housing policy change. And in 2019 Kaiser Permanente partnered with Bay Area Community Services to house 515 aging homeless individuals in Oakland, California.

But even as these efforts have seen success, the COVID-19 pandemic — the health and economic impacts of which disproportionately impact people of color and low-income communities — is pushing more people toward homelessness and making life even more dangerous for the unhoused.

"We know that only through innovative partnerships, strategic investments, and impactful storytelling can we move the needle for our most vulnerable communities. That's why Kaiser Permanente partnered with this talented team of independent filmmakers to document and humanize the growing homelessness crisis in California and beyond," said Bechara Choucair, MD, senior vice president and chief health officer for Kaiser Permanente.

All proceeds from "The Way Home" will be donated to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Read more about Kaiser Permanente's efforts to end homelessness at about.kp/housing.

About Kaiser PermanenteFor 75 years, Kaiser Permanente has been committed to shaping the future of health and health care — and helping our members, patients, and communities experience more healthy years. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Since July 21, 1945, Kaiser Permanente's mission has been to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

For more information, contact: Hilary Costa, hilary.c.costa@kp.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-way-home-documentary-series-spotlighting-human-side-of-homelessness-premieres-nationally-301186384.html

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente