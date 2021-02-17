The St. Joe Company (JOE) - Get Report ("St. Joe") sold out the first release of homesites in the Watersound Camp Creek community at an average price of approximately $446,000. This offering of 23 homesites in this initial phase was direct to buyers through the community's website beginning in October 2020. "We began executing purchase agreements on day one," stated Bridget Precise, Senior Vice President of Residential Real Estate for St. Joe. "Demand was extremely high and the response to the online-only process was very positive. We anticipate a second online release of 38 homesites this spring."

The Watersound Camp Creek community is ideally located in close proximity to the Gulf of Mexico and the famed Scenic Highway 30A corridor. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Watersound Camp Creek community is St. Joe's newest residential development ideally located off South Watersound Parkway adjacent to Camp Creek Golf Club and the adjacent amenities that are being constructed and within a short walk, bike or golf cart ride to Scenic Highway 30-A and the Gulf of Mexico or to the developing Watersound Town Center. This gated community with a restriction on short-term rentals is planned for 262 custom homesites ranging from approximately ¼ acre to just under one acre in size.

The Watersound Camp Creek community requires membership in The Clubs by JOE, St. Joe's private membership club. Club members enjoy access to Camp Creek Golf Club, Shark's Tooth Golf Club, WaterSound Beach Club and the future club amenities currently under construction adjacent to the community which plan to include, a resort-style pool complex, multiple tennis and pickleball courts, a health and wellness center, multiple dining venues and a children's play area among others. The Clubs by JOE membership grew by a record breaking 289 members in 2020 bringing the total to more than 1,500 members. St. Joe's affiliated company, Watersound Closings & Escrow, handled all closings for the Watersound Camp Creek community.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The Company owns land in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. More information on the Company's current project pipeline can be found at www.joe.com/project-updates.

About The Clubs by JOE

The Clubs by JOE is a private membership club with properties in the Northwest Florida beach towns of Watersound and Panama City Beach. Club members and their guests have access to club amenities including The WaterSound Beach Club, Camp Creek Golf Club, Shark's Tooth Golf Club and other beach, dining and lifestyle activities. More information can be found at www.clubsbyjoe.com.

