The Washington Post Names Steward Partners Global Advisory As A Top Workplace In 2021

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), has been named to the 2021 Top Workplaces list, an annual ranking presented by The Washington Post.

"We are always focused on the best interests of our employees, who are all equity partners in the firm, as well as our clients, and couldn't be more thrilled that our employees rated Steward so positively that we are acknowledged among 200 of the top companies in the region," said Doug Kentfield, Head of Wealth Management, Steward Partners. "It is an honor to continually be recognized by our employees and thank The Washington Post for this prestigious recognition."

The Washington Post Top Workplaces ranking honors the DC metro area's leading companies to showcase 200 of the highest ranked workplaces in the region. More than 3,500 area companies were invited to participate and 413 were surveyed. The top companies were chosen based on survey responses from more than 65,500 employees on topics varying from employee development to innovation.

The Washington Post announced the top 200 companies at an awards event in June and profiled the winners in a "Top Workplace" magazine. The full list of recipients can be found online.

Steward Partners is one of the country's fastest growing independent wealth management firms and ranked #24 on Barron's list of Top RIAs in 2020. It was also recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Greater Washington by the Washington Business Journal for the fifth consecutive year.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Fort Collins, CO., Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Shreveport, LA., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., St. Louis, MO., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Conshohocken, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., McLean, McLean II, Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.09 trillion as of 3/31/21.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance.

The 2021 Washington Business Journal BPTW honor is not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience.

Raymond James is not affiliated with Barron's or the Washington Business Journal.

