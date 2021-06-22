The Washington Post Names Eagle Hill Consulting A Top Workplace For Four Consecutive Years

ARLINGTON, Va., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has been named one of The Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplaces in the medium-size company category.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has been named one of The Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplaces in the medium-size company category. This is another consecutive win for Eagle Hill, earning this recognition in 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2015. The company has earned top workplace and consulting awards from Forbes , Vault , Washingtonian and The Washington Business Journal . Eagle Hill also was featured in a related Washington Post story focused on how a year of hardship spurred new beginnings.

"This year's award is especially important because this has been a year like no other in terms of staying in-tune with employee needs," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "We leaned in hard to our culture this year. We focused on listening to our workforce and taking action to help address the multitude of challenges they faced working remotely during a pandemic. Our entire team rose to the occasion, and we know there's nothing we cannot accomplish when there's trust, collaboration and innovation. Ultimately, our clients benefit from employees who are fulfilled in their work, and we are well-positioned to help them bounce forward and navigate the new normal for the workplace."

Conducted in partnership with employee engagement firm Energage, LLC, The Post's survey asked employees about the companies they work for to identify 200 of the highest ranked workplaces in the region. More than 3,500 area companies were invited to participate, and top companies were selected based on survey responses from more than 65,500 employees on topics ranging from employee development to innovation.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. Listen to the company's podcast, culture[ED] here. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

