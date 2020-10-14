The Washington Post Names Deltek A Top Workplace In D.C.

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has been ranked as the #11 Top Large Company by The Washington Post in the 2020 Top Workplaces in Washington, D.C. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's list honors more than 200 companies including government contractors, law firms, nonprofits, and businesses.

"Now in its seventh year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to reflect companies in the region that cultivate a connection with their workforce," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority."

"We are honored to once again be named a Top Workplace! This recognition is a testament to the culture we have built at Deltek - one that is diverse and inclusive. We are a global team that is innovative, creative and collaborative - those qualities truly make Deltek a great place to work," said Mike Corkery, President and CEO at Deltek. "This recognition is made possible because of our team - so I want to thank each of our team members for helping us create and continue to improve our great workplace."

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 13th to recognize the top-ranked companies. Click here to read more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees.

About DeltekBetter software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About The Washington Post The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLCHeadquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-washington-post-names-deltek-a-top-workplace-in-dc-301152287.html

SOURCE Deltek