The Walt Disney Company To Participate In The Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get Report, will participate in a virtual question-and-answer session at the Credit Suisse 23 rd Annual Communications Conference on Monday, June 14, 2021 at approximately 12:05 p.m. PT / 3:05 p.m. ET.

To watch the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

