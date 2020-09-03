TheStreet
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

The Walt Disney Company To Participate In The Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference

Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at...
Author:
Publish date:

Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get Report, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at approximately 11:25 a.m. PDT/ 2:25 p.m. EDT.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005810/en/