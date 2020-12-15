The Walt Disney Company Schedules Annual Meeting Of Shareholders For March 9, 2021

The annual meeting of shareholders of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.

The annual meeting of shareholders of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get Report will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT by virtual meeting and will be made available via webcast at www.disney.com/investors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005869/en/