The Walt Disney Company Executives To Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via Webcast

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get Report will discuss fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on August 12, 2021.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005093/en/