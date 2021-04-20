The Wake Forest Institute For Regenerative Medicine Joins The Coalition For The Advancement Of Research And Innovation In Trauma

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma (CARIT) announced today the addition of The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) to its group of organizations whose...

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma (CARIT) announced today the addition of The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) to its group of organizations whose mission is to establish the government coordination and funding necessary to enable greater innovation in trauma, acute care, emergency and pre-hospital care. This new addition brings CARIT's membership to five academic and industry organizations.

WFIRM is the largest regenerative medicine institute in the world and its researchers hold a record of many "world firsts," including the development and implantation of the first engineered organ in a patient. WFIRM's mission is to improve patients' lives through regenerative medicine technologies. The Institute's projects start with innovation that leads to proof-of-concept and production of clinical technologies in its FDA compliant Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility. Fifteen applications of technology developed by WFIRM scientists have been used clinically.

"WFIRM is proud to join this coalition whose mission so closely aligns with much of the work our institute has undertaken to apply regenerative medicine technologies to wounded warriors," said Anthony Atala, MD, director of WFIRM. "We look forward to being a part of this collaborative effort to help create innovative clinical care to improve patients' lives."

Any organization (academic, industry or non-profit) that conducts or supports research in trauma, acute, emergency, or prehospital care, or that develops trauma-relevant products is eligible to be considered for membership in CARIT. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here.

About the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM)

The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine is recognized as an international leader in translating scientific discovery into clinical therapies, with many world firsts, including the development and implantation of the first engineered organ in a patient. Over 400 people at the institute, the largest in the world, work on more than 40 different tissues and organs. A number of the basic principles of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine were first developed at the institute. WFIRM researchers have successfully engineered replacement tissues and organs in all four categories - flat structures, tubular tissues, hollow organs and solid organs - and 15 different applications of cell/tissue therapy technologies, such as skin, urethras, cartilage, bladders, muscle, kidney, and vaginal organs, have been successfully used in human patients. The institute, which is part of Wake Forest School of Medicine, is located in the Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem, NC, and is driven by the urgent needs of patients. The institute is making a global difference in regenerative medicine through collaborations with over 400 entities and institutions worldwide, through its government, academic and industry partnerships, its start-up entities, and through major initiatives in breakthrough technologies, such as tissue engineering, cell therapies, diagnostics, drug discovery, biomanufacturing, nanotechnology, gene editing and 3D printing.

For more information, please visit: https://wfirm.org

About the Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in TraumaThe Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma (CARIT) is a consensus-driven, multi-disciplinary alliance of industry, academic and research institutions, treatment professionals, non-profits, professional societies, and others whose shared goals are to incentivize innovation, facilitate research, and augment R&D funding for unmet needs in trauma, emergency, and pre-hospital care in order to improve treatment and to reduce mortality and morbidity. Together, CARIT members will call upon the federal government to reinvigorate its commitment to trauma and emergency care research through a multi-year advocacy and education campaign.

Today, CARIT is comprised of five member organizations: Critical Innovations LLC, Indiana University, Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact at the University of Oregon, Prytime Medical, Inc., and the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

For more information, visit: www.caritrauma.com

About The Conafay GroupThe Conafay Group (TCG), led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for CARIT. TCG specializes in representing life sciences companies, universities, and other organizations in the biomedical sector before the federal government and associated stakeholders.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wake-forest-institute-for-regenerative-medicine-joins-the-coalition-for-the-advancement-of-research-and-innovation-in-trauma-301270261.html

SOURCE The Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma (CARIT)