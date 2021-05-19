We committed to not half a**ing our sandwich, and we meant it. This press release features multimedia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005222/en/

The Wait Is Finally Over. The New Burger King® Hand-Breaded Ch'King™ Is Here, and It Might Be as Good as the Whopper®. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new hand-breaded Ch'King is finally here and available nationwide starting June 3. And ok, sure, we could have just named it a chicken sandwich, but that's just not how we do things at BK ® (See our fans' favorite hamburger - The Whopper ® ).

But, all of this fanfare from guests who've had a chance to try the Ch'King has us asking ourselves, "should we be worried?" We want our guests to decide, so starting June 3, when you order a hand-breaded Ch'King on the BK app or website, you can get a free Whopper* on your order.

How'd we maybe accidentally outdo the Whopper? For the last two years, we've been perfecting the Ch'King, asking ourselves, "what if hand breading were to chicken what flame grilling is to burgers?" We've mastered the process, ensuring that every freshly hand-breaded chicken filet has a bite that's crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Served on a toasty, potato bun with crisp pickles and a savory signature sauce, the Ch'King was worth the wait.

In true BK style, have it your way, and choose between the Ch'King, the Spicy Ch'King, which takes it up a notch with a tastebud-tingling spicy glaze, or have either as a Deluxe, which includes refreshingly crisp lettuce and a juicy tomato slice (no pickles, though). So, whether you're craving a flame-grilled Whopper or the crunch that only the hand-breaded Ch'King can offer, we have you covered (Pretty please don't forget our beloved Whopper…).

Hear it directly from guests who've tried the Ch'King:

"@BurgerKing y'all hit a home run with this one!" @Ju5t1n757

"Burger King spicy chicken sandwich = all gas no breaks" @Okeefe34

"Our guests said it best, our hand-breaded Ch'King sandwich is our greatest yet," said Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America. "We said we would create a delicious hand-breaded chicken sandwich that was worth the wait, we just didn't anticipate that it would turn out quite this good."

*Free Whopper with purchase of Ch'King sandwich only on the BK App or BK.com. Valid until June 20, 2021. One per guest. Must apply coupon before placing order. Additional terms apply. Go to "Offers" on the BK App or bk.com/Offers for details.

About BURGER KING ® :Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast-food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper ® , the Burger King system operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005222/en/