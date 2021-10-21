The Vita Coco Company Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO), a leading platform of high-growth better-for-you brands formerly known as All Market Inc., today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,500,000 shares of common stock, of which 2,500,000 are being offered by The Vita Coco Company and 9,000,000 are being offered by certain selling stockholders at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,725,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, October 21, 2021 under the ticker symbol "COCO." The initial public offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Evercore ISI are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_request@bofa.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800)-221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 20, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by co-CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company's brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020006181/en/