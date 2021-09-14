The Vistria Group Promotes Key Partners And Announces Team Addition As Firm Continues Strong Momentum

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, a purpose driven investment firm, today announced the promotion and addition of key team members. Jon Maschmeyer and Rob Parkinson have each been promoted to Senior Partner, and Jesse Ruiz joins the firm as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

"Our success as a firm is driven by the insights and expertise of our team members and we are very pleased to promote Jon and Rob and to welcome Jesse as we continue to grow," said Marty Nesbitt, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group.

Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group, added: "Jon has been a key contributor and leader on our growing healthcare team including the recent successful recapitalization of CareMetx. Rob has led us on a period of incredible growth, helping raise $7 billion in capital since our formation. Jesse's background in a variety of private-sector and public roles, as well as his M&A and legal pedigree, will make him immensely valuable as General Counsel. We are excited to announce these advancements as we continue to build The Vistria Group."

Maschmeyer joined The Vistria Group in 2016 and currently co-heads the firm's healthcare practice. He leads the firm's investments in CareMetx, AIS Healthcare, and SCA Pharma. He earned his MBA from University of Chicago and his BA from Indiana University. "Jon is a high-integrity individual that has been a great partner since day one of our CareMetx journey after we spun out from Walgreens," said Mark Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CareMetx. "Jon has been a pleasure to work with, and his knowledge of our industry, patience as an investor and never-ending enthusiasm for our mission has been a big part of our success."

Parkinson joined The Vistria Group at its founding and has led the firm's Investor Relations function since 2013. He serves on the Board of Advisors for Loyola University Chicago's Graduate School of Business, where he earned his MBA. He received a BA from Marquette University. "We have been with The Vistria Group since the beginning, and we love working with Rob. The level of communication and transparency to us as an LP is second-to-none, and we appreciate Rob's leadership of investor relations as Vistria has grown rapidly over the past 8 years," said Drew Ierardi, Managing Director, Exelon Investment Office.

Ruiz joins The Vistria Group from the administration of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, where he most recently served as Deputy Governor for Education. This role represented the culmination of more than two decades of government service including three years as President of the Board of Commissioners for the Chicago Park District, seven years as Chairman of the Illinois State Board of Education, followed by service as Commissioner for the U.S. Department of Education Equity and Excellence Commission. Ruiz also spent nearly five years with Chicago Public Schools, serving as Vice President of the Board of Education and, briefly, as interim CEO and he spent 22 years as a corporate and securities lawyer at the law firm of Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP (n/k/a Faegre Drinker Biddle and Reath LLP).

In June of 2021, The Vistria Group successfully closed its fourth equity fund at $2.68 billion, a substantial increase from the Fund III close of $1.11 billion. In total, the firm manages $6.5 billion in assets, which are deployed primarily in middle-market companies in healthcare, education, and financial services. Recent acquisitions, including Edmentum and SCA Pharmaceuticals, have grown The Vistria Group's portfolio to 25 companies.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is a Chicago-based next generation private investment firm that operates at the intersection of purpose and profit. We partner with middle-market businesses in Healthcare, Education and Financial Services that are passionate about growth and committed to the community. Our decision to invest in these areas is driven by our belief in companies producing scalable social value. Vistria's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and investment professionals with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

