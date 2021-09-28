The Vistria Group Continues Momentum With Team Additions, Expansion To Texas

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, a purpose driven investment firm, today announced three partner additions and the opening of an office in Texas. Boris Rapoport joins as Partner and Co-Head of Financial Services. After serving as a Senior Advisor for nearly four years, Mona Sutphen joins as Partner and Head of Investment Strategies. The Vistria Group also announced the opening of a new office in Dallas which will be the firm's first office outside of its Chicago headquarters. Bill Macatee joins the firm as Partner and Head of Strategic Relationships after serving as a Senior Advisor and will lead operations of the Dallas office.

"The Vistria Group continues to grow by investing in companies who are making a difference in their communities while generating strong returns for our investors. We find success by recruiting and promoting team members who are passionate about our approach," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "These additions, and the establishment of a permanent office in Dallas, will allow us to continue to support our portfolio companies and develop new opportunities across the country."

"At The Vistria Group, we aim to build our team with talented individuals from a range of backgrounds," added Martin Nesbitt, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "Boris brings a wealth of experience to help us continue to grow in the financial services vertical. Mona has been an incredible contributor to the development of our unique approach and a key advisor to our portfolio companies. Her new role as Head of Investment Strategies will help our deal teams continue to stay ahead in developing investable themes in our targeted industries. With the opening of the Dallas office, and Bill joining as Partner, we look to increase our access to a vibrant market full of new opportunities for our investors. These announcements are all made possible by the continued outstanding work of the entire Vistria team, which has led to a remarkable period of growth for our firm."

In June of 2021, The Vistria Group successfully closed its fourth equity fund at $2.68 billion, a substantial increase from the Fund III close of $1.11 billion. In total, the firm manages $6.5 billion in assets, which are deployed primarily in middle-market companies in healthcare, education, and financial services. Recent acquisitions, including Edmentum and SCA Pharmaceuticals, have grown The Vistria Group's portfolio to 25 companies.

Rapoport joins The Vistria Group from Lightyear Capital, a financial services-focused private equity firm, where he was a Managing Director and member of the Investment Committee. During his career, he has invested in a range of financial services companies, including insurance, consumer finance, financial technology, and the intersection of healthcare and financial services. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, where he received a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School and a B.A. in International Studies.

Sutphen joins The Vistria Group as Partner, Head of Investment Strategies, a newly created role wherein she will work with partners in each vertical to continuously evaluate existing investment themes and develop new areas of focus. Sutphen has served as Senior Advisor at The Vistria Group since 2018. Previously, she was a Partner at Macro Advisory Partners and Managing Director at UBS AG. She served as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy under President Barack Obama and served on the President's Intelligence Advisory Board from 2013-2016. She is an Independent Director for Spotify, Pattern Energy and Unitek Learning and is a Trustee of Putnam Mutual Funds and ETFs. She serves on the Boards of the International Rescue Committee and Human Rights First and on the Advisory Board of the Warner Music Social Justice Fund, and the Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University. She is a Trustee of Mount Holyoke College where she earned her BA. She received her MSc from the London School of Economics.

The Vistria Group also announced the opening of their first office outside of Chicago, on the campus of Old Parkland in Dallas. Vistria Dallas will be managed by Bill Macatee, who has joined the firm as Partner and Head of Strategic Relationships after serving as a key Senior Advisor. Following a lengthy career in media, Bill made the transition to investing with The Vistria Group eight years ago. Bill has advised a number of the firm's portfolio companies, and currently serves on the Boards of Directors for Academic Partnerships, FullBloom, Supplemental Health Care, and Rock Dental Brands. He is also a member of the Advisory Council for Edmentum.

