The Vince Lombardi Super Bowl® Trophy Marks The Pinnacle Of Gridiron Glory. Tiffany Has Produced The Coveted 22 Inch, 7 Pound Trophy Since The First Super Bowl® In 1967. (Photo: Business Wire)

While jewelry enthusiasts everywhere dream of unwrapping Tiffany & Co.'s famous Blue Box, competitive NFL players hope to one day get their hands on another iconic Tiffany creation: the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Surprised? Well, the luxury jeweler has been in the business of creating this emblem of athletic achievement for more than a century and a half.

At Tiffany's Cumberland, R.I., hollowware workshop, skilled silversmiths and metal spinners meticulously mold, shape and carve the sterling silver trophy into an exquisite, life-size football that sits atop an expanded three-sided kicking tee sculpture. Delicate designs and intricate details are also carefully hammered into the precious metal, creating an elegant touch that beautifully replicates the regulation-sized ball.

