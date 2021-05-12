The Very Real Health Danger Of BBQ: Swallowing Grill Brush Bristles

DENVER, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 1,700 Americans went to an emergency room between 2002 and 2014 after having ingested wire bristles in grilled food, according to a study published in 2016 in the journal Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. To solve this problem, BBQ Dragon announced today the release of their new "Chainmail" Grill Brush: the first truly bristle-free grill brush.

BBQ Dragon's head of product development, George Prior, explained the need for a new solution to this danger: "We tested the grill brushes currently on the market that claim to be bristle-free and found that they are still not completely safe. These brushes are made from wound wires instead of short bristles, but when the wires wear out or catch in the grill, pieces can still break off and become lodged in food."

The new "Chainmail Grill Brush" stands out from other brushes in four important ways:

The brush head is made from steel chainmail, like the protective armor medieval knights wore.

The chainmail links pose less danger of ingestion than wire bristles because they are larger and can be felt in the mouth more easily.

Even in the unlikely event that a link is swallowed, the round shape would easily pass through the digestive system without harm.

The Chainmail Brush can clean with all sides of the brush head, not just the bottom like old-style wire brushes.

In addition to being a safer product, the Chainmail Grill Brush also lasts longer than old-style bristle brushes. Bristle brushes wear out every season or so and no longer work well. The BBQ Dragon brush has no bristles to collapse and wear out, and it is also washable: The entire brush is dishwasher safe, which makes it easier to keep clean. "Regular wire bristle brushes eventually get gummed up and have to be replaced," says Prior. "That's an expensive waste. We specifically designed this brush to be washable and reusable. It should last for years."

The brush head of the product is made from a heat-resistant silicone pad wrapped completely with chainmail, top and bottom, so it can also clean awkward places that wire bristle brushes can't reach.

BBQ Dragon has applied for two separate U.S. patents based on the design of the new brush. "Our process for developing new products always asks the question: Does this contribute?" says Prior. "This brush is quite different from anything customers have used before. It's safer, it works very well, and it looks unique. It's exactly the kind of innovation we're aiming for."

The new brush retails for $39.99 and is available on their website at bbqdragon.com. The brand is also carried by major online retailers like Target, Home Depot, and Lowes.

BBQ Dragon is a popular grill accessories brand that carries over 50 products. The creators of the BBQ Dragon Fan and the 2-minute charcoal Chimney of Insanity, their mission is to create innovative products that inspire customers to excel at BBQ and at life. They believe that good tools inspire good BBQ, and good BBQ inspires good living.

