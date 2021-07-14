The Versa Mediabar Compact Design With Single USB Connection Makes Installation Quick And Easy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Furthering its commitment to provide simple but powerful communications solutions for every professional audio and video need, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced the market introduction of its new Versa Mediabar, the company's first professional...

Furthering its commitment to provide simple but powerful communications solutions for every professional audio and video need, ClearOne (CLRO) - Get Report today announced the market introduction of its new Versa Mediabar, the company's first professional quality all-in-one audio and video capture device that combines the elegance and simplicity of a soundbar with the power of ClearOne's intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies.

The ClearOne Versa Mediabar with natural-sounding audio and true-to-life video is perfect for huddle and smaller spaces. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu, the Versa Mediabar provides high-quality visual collaboration, audio conferencing, and UC applications from a single integrated device, offering the simplest solution available for offices, conference rooms and home offices with virtually no setup required.

"The number one thing we hear from dealers and customers is that they need video conferencing equipment that looks and sounds excellent but also works right away, every time, without training or troubleshooting. That's exactly what the Versa Mediabar delivers," Hakimoglu said. "With a compact design that can be mounted on a wall or attached to a video display, the Versa Mediabar connects via a single USB cable to elevate the soundbar concept into a powerful tool for virtual collaboration that includes AI-enabled auto-framing and people tracking."

The Versa All-In-One Mediabar features a built-in 4K Ultra HD camera with a 110-degree ultra wide-angle field of view and a four-element microphone array with 360-degree voice pickup and intelligent DSP that provides acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) and automatic noise reduction to ensure crystal-clear audio capture. The camera combines electronic pan, tilt, and zoom functions (ePTZ) with artificial intelligence to enable auto-framing and people tracking that keeps the speaker in view even if they move around the room.

"As office layouts and home work continue to evolve, ClearOne is dedicated to creating solutions that provide modern workers with the best audio and video quality for training, education, corporate meetings, remote medical consultations and any other collaboration need," Hakimoglu added. "From huddle spaces and small meeting rooms to executive offices and home offices, the compact Versa Mediabar delivers all the power and clarity needed for daily virtual communications."

In addition to its professional-quality audio and video capture, the Versa Mediabar also features a powerful built-in speaker with Bluetooth connectivity that allows it to serve double duty as a fully-featured conferencing solution or a Bluetooth speaker for impromptu calls using any Bluetooth device. These attributes make the Versa Mediabar perfect for popular cloud-based collaboration applications such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, Google Meet, and ClearOne's COLLABORATE ® Space.

The Versa Mediabar supports standard UVC commands for control, making it a great addition to existing systems, while dual wall and display mounting options deliver freedom of placement and movement. Each Versa Mediabar is backed by a two-year support and maintenance warranty, with extension options available from ClearOne. Find out more about Versa Mediabar here.

