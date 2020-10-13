The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Has An AI-Powered Solution

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Intelligence , a SaaS company providing compliance data on supply chains for over 50 global regulations, has released a program that automates compliance for the new Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. Their Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Program is based on the lessons learned from years of running their award-winning Conflict Minerals Compliance Program for the world's biggest brands. The program combines a robust due diligence and traceability process with high frequency comprehensive searches of your supply chain utilizing proprietary algorithms to fulfill the Act's requirements. Relying on an unparalleled data warehouse of global supplier information, no other business is better positioned to provide a solution to this requirement.

Using AI, our program collects massive amounts of supplier and geographic data, which we analyze to identify red flags.

If passed, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act would prohibit the importation of "goods, wares, articles, and merchandise mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part" using forced labor under rebuttable presumption. Of the new program, Source Intelligence's President and Co-Founder Matt Thorn said, "Our goal is to automate the entire supply chain due diligence process for businesses. Using AI, our program collects massive amounts of supplier and geographic data, which we process and analyze to identify red flags. We do all the heavy lifting so you can stay focused on your core business functions."

According to an article published in The Guardian, researchers have mapped more than 380 so-called Vocational Education and Training Centers. These detention camps are associated with forced labor, torture, abuse, among other appalling crimes. Under the Act, publicly traded companies or government programs doing business or associated with Xinjiang will be subject to the presumption of guilt. Even if the bill is rejected, Custom and Border Protection will continue to issue Withhold Release Orders (WROs) involving XUAR goods.

