The USO Honors Military Families With "Live" From The USO Virtual Event Hosted By Drew Carey

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The USO , the non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening America's military by keeping service members connected to family, home and country, will honor military service members and their courageous families virtually on Thursday, November 19 during "Live" from the USO. Hosted by Drew Carey, the virtual event will feature a night of entertainment, awards, USO mission moments and a live auction, featuring an Alaska Railroad and Fishing Adventure, RV Experience with Jones Soda, and a Sun Valley family outdoor vacation.

For an hour, starting at 6:30 p.m. PT, the evening will feature a star-studded lineup including Writer, Producer and World War II Combat Veteran, Norman Lear, entertainment from country superstars Rascal Flatts, messages of support from actor and comedian George Lopez, actress Kristin Bell, actor Justin Melnick and Dita, actor Jocko Sims, actress and comedian Tichina Arnold, actress and comedian Anjelah Johnson, performance by the popular USO Show Troupe introduced by star of Amazon Studios, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan, and four-time Grammy nominated country group, Rascall Flats. Special remarks by Medal of Honor Recipient Captain Florent Groberg, Chair & CEO of the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation Linda Hope, and USO Board of Governors Chairman, Gen. George W. Casey, Jr. (Ret.)

"Now more than ever, it's important to show our support and entertain our service members and their families who continue to be isolated from loved ones during this time," said USO West President Bob Kurkjian. "We greatly appreciate the generous support from our 'Live' from the USO! sponsors and are delighted to present Delta Air Lines with the Patriot Award for its continued support of the USO, our military service members and their families. We are thrilled to recognize San Francisco 49ers player, Ben Garland for his service to our country and appreciate his willingness to embody the spirit of the USO."

Registration for "Live" from the USO is free and open to the public, and our military families at uso.org/live . Sponsorship and donation opportunities are also available. Performers and appearances are subject to change. For additional information about the USO and how to support the USO mission, visit uso.org/live.

About the USO:The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, visit USO.org or at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

