The US One Of The Cleanest Countries In Doping Cases Over The Last 10 Years

- USA have had 7% of their medals stripped in the last 10 years

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite being within the top 5 countries that had medals stripped in the last 5 Summer Olympic editions, the US is still one of the cleanest countries with only 7% of their medals taken due to doping. The podium is taken by Eastern Europe with Russia in first place (29%), Ukraine (9%) and Belarus (9%). Will the trend carry on in the Tokyo Games?

A study developed by the online casino reviews site casinocountdown.com , looks at athletes across countries that saw their Olympic medals stripped in the last 5 summer editions after testing positive for banned substances. Leading the list is Russia and bordering countries such as Belarus, Ukraine and Kazakhstan that got a total of 64 medals taken of them, mostly in athletics (53%) and weightlifting (36%) .The US takes the 5th place with 8 medals stripped within the last 20 years of Olympics editions.

6 of the 8 American stripped medals are within the athletics category with a track and field female athlete at the top of the list. Cycling has also had it's issues with doping in the past, making it the second sport in which Americans had the most medals stripped in the last 2 decades of Olympic Games.

The US athletes do not take a second chance for granted showing their ability to bounce back from such scandals, having previously been caught cheating. One road bicycle racer specifically, won and kept 7 more medals after being tested positive for doping in 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

Penalties are also applied to those who defy the law but only 3.6% of the banned athletes within the last 20 years are American, while Russian athletes represent 15% of the total of drug abuse penalised athletes. America still holds a record for the youngest Olympic athlete in cycling to get a medal stripped (28 years old).

This study looks at the doping statistics within the last 5 Olympic editions (2000-2016) with the goal of bringing a worldwide and detailed overview of all countries whose athletes got their medal stripped due to doping.

Methodology: Worldwide Olympic stripped medalists were looked at on Wikipedia, from the last 2000 Summer Olympic edition in Sydney to the latest 2016 Summer Olympic edition in Rio de Janeiro.

Each athlete's profile was analysed and relevant data were collected on confiscated medals category (gold, silver or bronze);, the number of previous medals won prior to the stripped medal event as well as subsequent medals won; penalties received, and the total number of other medals eventually stripped. The data collection also includes demographics such as nationality, gender and age.

The comparisons developed for this study focus only on Summer Olympic Editions from the year 2000 to 2016.

