The Unstoppable Podcast Hosted By Anthony Robles Presented By SafeStreets Launches Today

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Robles, a three-time wrestling All-American, 2011 NCAA Division I National Champion, and NIKE athlete, today announced the launch of The Unstoppable Podcast hosted by Anthony Robles and presented by SafeStreets. On life's journey, it's inevitable that we all will have to wrestle against challenges. This podcast is a series of thought-provoking conversations with people that have overcome tremendous obstacles to achieve amazing things because they chose to be unstoppable.

"I've seen my share of trials and hardships both on and off the wrestling mat but through it all, I always believed I was unstoppable," said Robles. "I shared my story in my book titled, UNSTOPPABLE, and a podcast seemed like a natural progression. It gives me the platform to interview a variety of people and tell their stories with the hopes of inspiring others."

The Unstoppable Podcast features a wide range of interviews with familiar names such as Super Bowl Champion, Kurt Warner, actor, Robert Patrick, and Olympic Champion Helen Maroulis. Although celebrities won't be the only voices you hear from. Listeners will also be inspired by stories from people like Adam Gorlitsky, Robles' first guest and Guinness World Record holder for the fastest marathon in an exoskeleton.

Each interview will highlight an individual and how he/she overcame obstacles to reach success. A theme that Robles is familiar with. As a walk-on wrestler at Arizona State University, Robles overcame numerous obstacles to wrestle his way to a National Championship and earn a spot in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

"We all have dreams and goals and at some point, we face setbacks and obstacles along the way," Robles continued, "So how do you rise above the obstacles you are wrestling to raise your arm in victory? I want everyone to know they can be unstoppable."

SafeStreets has signed on as presenting sponsor of the podcast to increase their brand awareness and help more people secure their homes. As the only authorized provider of ADT security systems, SafeStreets looks to help people protect what matters most to them with their top-notch customer service.

"We are more than excited to partner with Anthony Robles and the Unstoppable team," said Jared Chappell, Chief Revenue Officer for SafeStreets. "These are people who are intrinsically motivated with a deep internal desire to pursue personal goals and inspire success in others. This same insatiable spirit drives our company, SafeStreets, to unceasingly strive to exceed expectations with our five-star customer experience, in our quest to become the very best provider of smart home security and automation. We thrive on continual improvement and improving the lives of those we serve. Our partnership with Anthony and his team is one more way we celebrate all those whos' passion and commitment are truly unstoppable."

The Unstoppable Podcast is produced by A Really Good Home Podcasts and is supported by the US Wrestling Foundation (USWF). The USWF is dedicated to growing wrestling at all levels and developing opportunities for new participants. It's an organization that Robles has been involved with throughout his wrestling career.

"Everyone wrestles with something," said Jack Clark, Executive Director, US Wrestling Foundation. "Anthony is championing the underdog in all of us to rise to the challenge. People need some encouragement right now. The launch of Unstoppable is just what we need."

The Unstoppable Podcast hosted by Anthony Robles and presented by SafeStreets is currently available on AnthonyRobles.com and anywhere you download your favorite podcast.

Contact: WagTree 261007@email4pr.com (615) 544-5839

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-unstoppable-podcast-hosted-by-anthony-robles-presented-by-safestreets-launches-today-301189352.html

SOURCE Anthony Robles