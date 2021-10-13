The University Of Arizona Global Campus Offers 6 Scholarships To Rio Salado College Scholars Beginning Oct. 11

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) launched a new scholarship program on Oct. 11, providing an opportunity for six Rio Salado College scholars to receive a full-ride scholarship to pursue a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree in early 2022 at UAGC.

(UAGC) launched a new scholarship program on Oct. 11, providing an opportunity for six Rio Salado College scholars

"We are thrilled about this partnership with Rio Salado, which will increase access to higher education for students here in Arizona, across the country, and around the world," said UAGC President Paul Pastorek. "What better way to celebrate the launch of this partnership than helping Rio Salado scholars continue their educational journey with UAGC."

The transfer partnership between UAGC and Rio Salado began in September 2020. These scholarships celebrate the relationship between the two institutions and provide a no-cost path to advanced degrees.

UAGC will award four alumni and two faculty and staff scholarships.

The application opened this week and is available to local and national Rio Salado alumni, current students who will complete an associate degree by 1/31/22, staff, and faculty.

Eligible candidates can apply online now until the application deadline, December 10. The scholarship application page, including all terms and conditions of the scholarship program is: https://www.uagc.edu/tuition-financial-aid/scholarships/rio-salado-partnerships-scholarship.

Scholars will be announced on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Applicants who are not granted a scholarship may be eligible for tuition savings* through the larger partnership between UAGC and Rio Salado and the Maricopa Community Colleges.

"We are grateful to the University of Arizona Global Campus for extending this generous scholarship opportunity to our family of scholars," said Rio Salado President Kate Smith. "The investment UAGC is making in our community through this scholarship will likely have a life-changing impact on the scholars and a rippling effect on their families and communities. I look forward to joining the UAGC team in announcing the awardees this January and celebrating them on the next step of their academic journey."

There are no restrictions on the types of degree programs scholarship recipients can pursue. UAGC has 50+ programs, including these seamless transfer pathways with Rio Salado College , which give students an opportunity to earn up to 90-credit hours at community college tuition rates:

Free information session. Rio Salado and UAGC will host a webinar on Monday, Oct. 18 at 1:00 PM PT, to publicly celebrate their partnership, and to formally kick off this scholarship opportunity.

*Savings on tuition and fees available to those who qualify.

About University of Arizona Global Campus The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities, with approximately 30,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu, www.facebook.com/UniversityOfArizonaGlobalCampus, or https://twitter.com/uazglobalcampus.

About Rio Salado College Rio Salado College is one of ten Maricopa Community Colleges and one of the largest online public community colleges in the nation, serving nearly 50,000 students annually with more than 28,000 online in 50 states and internationally. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Rio Salado offers 600+ online classes, 135+ degree and certificate programs , and general education courses. The college also provides support for , military and incarcerated students and serves as the largest provider of adult education in Arizona. dual enrollment, military and incarcerated students and serves as the largest provider of adult education in Arizona.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-university-of-arizona-global-campus-offers-6-scholarships-to-rio-salado-college-scholars-beginning-oct-11-301398823.html

SOURCE University of Arizona Global Campus