The UNITE 200 Pro Can Capture 1080p Quality Video Of All Meeting Room Participants Or Focus On A Single Speaker. (Photo: Business Wire)

Underscoring its ability to constantly enhance visual collaboration through market-leading features, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced the immediate availability of a new professional-grade camera featuring a 20x optical zoom lens plus a 16x digital...

Underscoring its ability to constantly enhance visual collaboration through market-leading features, ClearOne (CLRO) - Get ClearOne, Inc. Report today announced the immediate availability of a new professional-grade camera featuring a 20x optical zoom lens plus a 16x digital zoom for extra distance if needed, the UNITE® 200 Pro. Delivering 1080p quality at 60 frames per second with full pan, tilt and extended zoom functions, the UNITE 200 Pro is optimally suited for use in large spaces where close up, high resolution video capture is desired.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005181/en/

The 20x optical zoom and 16x digital zoom on the UNITE 200 Pro camera enables close-up HD video capture, making even the largest meeting spaces perfect for remote group collaboration or webinar recording. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are dedicated to helping organizations of every size optimize their collaboration spaces with industry leading technologies to improve audio and video capture and provide powerful features that enable professional-level presentation at a very affordable price," said ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. "The 20x zoom on the new UNITE 200 Pro camera enables close-up HD video capture, making even the largest meeting spaces perfect for remote group collaboration or webinar recording."

With the ability to capture 1080p quality video of all meeting room participants, or to focus on a single speaker, the UNITE 200 Pro is designed to impress every conference participant. Whether a meeting is held on ClearOne's COLLABORATE® Space platform or on other leading services including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx or GoToMeeting, the camera's remote-controlled operation combines ease of use with innovative features to offer an unrivaled conferencing experience for large rooms. Presenters and meeting hosts gain an incredible degree of control through the camera's combined 20x optical zoom and 16x digital zoom, ensuring precise focus on the most important visuals and providing close-up views in even the largest meeting spaces.

The UNITE 200 Pro provides flexibility and enhances ease of use through support of multiple protocols used to integrate with third-party components. Featuring USB, HDMI and IP connection options, the camera is ideally suited to use with streaming applications through RTSP, RTMP and Multicast. It also supports industry-standard protocols including UVC 1.1, TCP-IP, HTTP and DHCP.

Like other ClearOne UNITE cameras, the UNITE 200 Pro can be installed using a wall mount, ceiling mount or display mount and comes with a free two-year support and maintenance warranty. To learn more about how the UNITE 200 Pro can help turn your largest rooms into effective video conferencing spaces, visit here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005181/en/