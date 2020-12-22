The Ultimate Daddy Daughter Experience Announces Virtual Holiday Tea Party For Dads And Daughters Worldwide

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing numbers of people around the globe infected by COVID-19, people are advised to stay in as much as possible. This makes celebrating the holidays challenging, particularly for dads who may not live in the home with their children, and leaves families looking for creative ways to stay connected.

To help bridge this gap and to create a new holiday tradition that will highlight the importance of father-figures, the Ultimate Daddy Daughter Experience announces its virtual daddy-daughter holiday tea party for dads and daughters worldwide. The Ultimate Daddy Daughter Experience Virtual Holiday Tea Party will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. CST. The event is free and open to the public. Participants can join at https://bluejeans.com/6176068007.

The UDDE Virtual Holiday Tea party will be hosted by former NFL player, entertainment executive, and recording artist, Jeremy Mincey and his two daughters, Jermani and Journi, who are also stars of their own YouTube channel, The Mincey Kidz, which showcases the whole family and their love for one another, especially Jeremy and his girls.

Jeremy Mincey, who had a 10-year NFL career, playing with New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Dallas Cowboys, also wrote, produced, and performed the Dallas Cowboys anthem. Jeremy is not the only star in the family as his 9-year-old daughter, Jermani is on a path to becoming a pop star with an upcoming press run for two singles, " Friend Girl" and " Episode."

Created by minority, female entrepreneurs, Lalanii Wilson Jones, Treavion Davenport, and Kayla Tucker Adams, the UDDE Virtual Holiday Tea Party has also partnered with another minority, female-owned business, Fanchion K Teatime, based in Dallas, to provide hand-crafted tea selections for the event. For just $8 plus shipping, dads and daughters will receive four tea bags with custom flavors of their choice, 2 lemon biscotti and a tea-flection, which is an affirmation to share together during the tea party.

Dubbed the quintessential family fun event of the season, the purpose of the UDDE Virtual Holiday Tea Party is to strengthen the bond between fathers and daughters, bolster self-esteem, and offer experiences that create positive memories to last a lifetime.

"The need for #GirlDads to connect with their girls is now more crucial than ever before," said Lalanii Wilson Jones, event sponsor and organizer. "In these uncertain times, families must navigate a new landscape for learning and utilize technology to stay connected."

Dads, uncles, and other father-figures are encouraged to join this virtual celebration with the girls in their lives. Some lucky participants will win one of two amazing prizes, including a custom Ultimate Daddy Daughter Experience Tea set or custom Ultimate Daddy Daughter Experience Tea for One Kettle and more. Categories for prizes include most creative tea party set up, best daddy/daughter toast and best virtual backdrop related to the theme.

To qualify for prizes, participants must:

Like and follow Ultimate Daddy Daughter Instagram and Facebook pages Post or repost Ultimate Daddy Daughter Virtual Holiday Tea Party flyer Tag @daddaughterexp Use hashtag #uddeteaparty2020

The Ultimate Daddy Daughter Experience remains at the forefront of programming that fosters safe communication and engagement for dads and daughters. Events such as our Ultimate Daddy Daughter Experience Father's Day Weekend, Annual Ultimate Daddy Daughter Father's Day Brunch and Awards Ceremony, and the Ultimate Daddy Daughter Dance Challenge, which featured teen celeb Brooklyn Queen, have helped grow the UDDE community and progress toward the goal of celebrating and honoring the special dad/daughter relationship.

