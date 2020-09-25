LONDON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's most experienced travelers rely on Travelzoo for their inspiration and irresistible deals. Travelzoo® (TZOO) - Get Report, a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced it won in the category "Best Travel Deals Website" at the Silver Travel Awards. 225,000 consumers in the UK casted their votes, a 60% increase from last year. The Silver Travel Awards are organized by the Silver Travel Advisor® organization which represents and advises travelers in the 50+ age group.

The awards were presented virtually by TV personality and former Member of Parliament (MP) Gyles Brandreth direct from the Wallace Collection, London, which is home to the world-famous "Laughing Cavalier" painting. The audience was treated to a virtual tour of some of the historical artworks during the event.

James Clarke, Travelzoo's General Manager, UK, was thrilled to receive the award: "It's an honor for Travelzoo to be voted Best Travel Deals Website by consumers who are so important—and such big spenders—in leisure and travel. This accolade shows that this lucrative market has a strong appetite for travel."

Having a large following among travelers 50+ is an important part of Travelzoo's business and quality of audience. The industry considers senior travelers the most attractive segment. Why? They tend to have a higher disposable income and spend more on travel, both in terms of number of trips taken and spending at the destination. In the UK, travelers in the 50+ age group are the fastest growing consumer segment in leisure travel. The industry is vying hard for their attention.

One of Travelzoo's popular media products is the weekly Top 20®, which is the definitive list of the week's best travel deals on the Internet. In recent months and still now, Travelzoo sees strong interest from its members in flexible and worry-free offers with many options for future travel dates. Travel suppliers are coming up with very compelling offers. Travelzoo is seeing the best deals in many years. This keeps Travelzoo's service attractive among consumers—not only for the most experienced travellers.

Become a Travelzoo member today. Visit travelzoo.com.

About TravelzooTravelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media contacts:

Cat Jordan - London+44 7776 781525 cjordan@travelzoo.com

Gabe Saglie - Los Angeles+1 805 453 1209 gsaglie@travelzoo.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-uks-most-experienced-travelers-rely-on-travelzoo-301138226.html

SOURCE Travelzoo