The UK's Leading Digital Marketing Agency, Finsbury Media Announces Employees Will Be Allowed To Work From Home

SHOREDITCH, U.K., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the Covid-19 pandemic many companies who are able, have moved in the direction of remote work rather than closing down completely. Do remote offices represent an impact on the future of work?

The benefits of remote workforce during the current pandemic are evident, but considering benefits like reduced commute times, lower pollution levels and less operational costs, a work from home business approach seems like something that could endure as a future businesses model.

The pandemic has shifted our priorities and now shopping has gone completely online. With a dramatic increase in online shopping (Worldwide, 49% shop online more now than they did before the pandemic) Consumers are now concerned with contactless purchasing and businesses are learning to adapt in this new digital world.

We sat down with someone who has understood the impact of digital marketing well before COVID-19. Carlos DaSilva Tech Entrepreneur and CEO of the Digital Marketing Agency "Finsbury Media" spoke about his recent decision in allowing employees to work from home.

"These are new times, and we need to be flexible and understanding…This is what lead us to make the decision of allowing all employees work from home for the foreseeing future…Keeping our employees safe and stopping the spread has become a main concern"

The Digital Marketing Agency is still operating at full capacity and welcomes all business who want to move their products or services online.Finsbury Media offers a number of services, many that keep business afloat during these uncertain times; services include, Website Design and Development, increasing Web Traffic and a number of different advertising solutions to drive more customers to your business.

Keeping social distancing in mind the Digital Marketing Agency is available on Zoom for all clients and meetings. Finsbury Media also encourages all business who are currently struggling, to improve their Digital Marketing efforts, especially with the new consumer trends and expectations.

Prior to the pandemic, many corporation employees were expected to show up at an office and Digital Marketing efforts may have been debated as essential depending on your industry. But as we have all witnessed the world has completely changed, employees, students, teacher and many others have had to adapt to a virtual setting. Business have also learned that Digital Marketing is now a necessity and without it, it may be impossible to last. Finsbury Media core mission is to help businesses grow through the their main service including SEO Services, Web Design, PPC Agency Management and Social Media Advertising. The Digital Marketing Agency encourages all to stay safe and healthy during this new year.

